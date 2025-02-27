‘Ten Pound Poms’ season 2 official trailer

Season two of Stan original series Ten Pound Poms – written and created by the BAFTA award-winning Danny Brocklehurst – will premiere on the streaming platform on March 10.

Ten Pound Poms follows a group of Brits leaving post-war Britain to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

The new trailer sees the characters head into 1957, with nurse Kate Thorne (Michelle Keegan) trying to forge a future for herself after series one followed her journey to Australia in search of her son, Michael. For the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown), Terry is determined to find stability and put down roots, whilst Annie rediscovers herself and uncovers exciting opportunities.

The series is made by Eleven (Sex Education, Red Rose) and is a co-production between BBC and Stan. Danny Brocklehurst is the creator, writer and also serves as executive producer. The writing team also includes Ryan Griffen (Cleverman) alongside Smita Bhide (The Indian Detective).

Ana Kokkinos (Fires, The Hunting) and Tom McKay (Jerk, Bloods) direct the series and series producer is Karl Zwicky. Joel Wilson, Olivia Trench, Sophie Williams and Jamie Campbell are executive producers for Eleven. Executive producer for the BBC is Gaynor Holmes, and Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie are executive producers for Stan.

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) will distribute the series worldwide.

Filming wrapped on location in Australia last year, with Curio Pictures providing production services. Ten Pound Poms Season 2 is financed with support from the NSW Government through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund. Post, digital and visual effects also supported by Screen NSW.