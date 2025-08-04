Teradek adds WiFi camera control to CTRL.5

Teradek’s CTRL.5 controller now supports WiFi camera control for RED and ARRI models.

The update introduces a camera page on the CTRL.5 display, enabling users to view real-time camera statuses and make basic configuration adjustments, such as to ISO, FPS, shutter speed, and white balance.

With WiFi camera control, CTRL.5 can access multiple cameras on the same network using IP configurations.

“Our goal with the CTRL.5 is to streamline the art of pulling focus,” said Teradek cine product manager Colin McDonald.

“Camera Control has always been part of our roadmap. After extensive testing, we’re excited to bring WiFi support for RED and ARRI cameras and we’re actively working on expanding to Sony and have plans for additional camera manufacturers. Since this feature wasn’t available at launch, we’re offering it free, for a limited time, to all current CTRL.5 owners and new buyers as a thank you for their patience.

“We’ve worked closely with Beta testers to refine this feature, and their feedback has been invaluable.

“With Camera Control, we’re making a big step toward simplifying workflows on set.”

Users have flexible connection options:

• Connect the CTRL.5 to the camera’s WiFi network

• Connect the camera to CTRL.5’s built-in WiFi access point

• Connect both devices to a shared router, like the Link AX

• Enable remote camera control in off-set locations via IP

Camera Control is supported for the following cameras:

• RED KOMODO, V-RAPTOR, DRAGON, MONSTRO, GEMINI

• ARRI ALEXA 35, ALEXA Mini, ALEXA LF, AMIRA, and more