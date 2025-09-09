Teradek introduces Bolt 6 XT 10K RX wireless video receiver

Teradek has announced the Bolt 6 XT 10K RX, a wireless video receiver with a range of up to three kilometres over 5GHz and 6GHz frequencies.

The Bolt 6 XT 10K RX has a directional antenna specifically designed for superior RF performance, minimising interference by focusing signal reception. The receiver has 2x 12G-SDI and 1x HDMI outputs and includes either Gold Mount or V-Mount battery plates.

“Bolt 6 users have experienced the clear advantages of 6GHz frequencies—less interference and more available channels, leading to maximum image quality,” says Teradek product manager – cine products Colin McDonald.

“The next evolution in on-set wireless monitoring is pushing 6GHz, zero-delay video transmission even farther, and the Bolt 6 XT 10K RX delivers just that, with a maximum range of up to 10,000 feet (3 kilometres). Our last 10K receiver was built for the Bolt 3000 and offered long-range performance with a more compact array antenna. This new iteration brings that same super-long range capability to the Bolt 4K and Bolt 6 series, now with support for up to 4K60 and dual 12G-SDI outputs.”

“As productions have become larger and more complex, this receiver makes zero-delay viewing possible at unprecedented distances.”