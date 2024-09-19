‘Territory’ (Trailer)

Ronde and Easy Tiger’s neo-Western series Territory centres on Marianne Station, a cattle station left without a clear successor that is the subject of generational clashes between the Lawsons.

Sensing this once great dynasty is in decline, the outback’s most powerful factions – rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders, and billionaire miners – move in for the kill. With billions of dollars at stake, everyone wants a piece of the pie.

Anna Torv stars alongside Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor, and Sam Corlett, with the ensemble cast including Clarence Ryan, Dan Wyllie, Jay Ryan, Philippa Northeast, Joe Klocek, Kylah Day, Sam Delich, Hamilton Morris, Tuuli Narkle, Tyler Spencer, and Jake Ryan.

Tim Lee and Ben Davies created the concept, with the latter also executive producing alongside Rob Gibson and Ian Collie, while the former wrote the episodes with Kodie Bedford, Steven McGregor, and Michaeley O’Brien. The creative team also included producer Paul Ranford and director Greg McLean.

Territory will be available to stream on Netflix from October 24.