That’s Amore for Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Tim Robards as ‘From Italy With Love’ wraps filming

Sydney’s north has doubled for Tuscany in a new romantic comedy from Jaggi Entertainment, starring Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Tim Robards.

Adrian Powers’ From Italy With Love stars Bailon-Houghton as Lauren Navarro, an ambitious American marketing executive who travels from the US to Italy on a bold mission to rebrand Russo Pasta Sauce.

While there, she meets Mason (Robards), a passionate ex-commercial chef with uncompromising values and an irresistible charm. What begins as a clash of cultures, values, and cooking philosophies slowly simmers into something much richer, as Lauren’s growing connection with Mason and with Francesca’s culinary legacy forces her to confront what truly matters most in love, life, and work.

The pair is joined in cast by Julia Vosnakis as Isabella, Nat Buchanan as Maddie, and Dina Panozzo as Francesca Russo, the fiery matriarch caught between tradition and transformation.

Cameras began rolling in Sydney’s North on September 3, with filming wrapped on September 16. Amelie Bonnet penned the script, with Steve Jaggi and Kylie Mascord producing.

“Romance has always been at the heart of what we do,” Jaggi said.

“From Italy With Love reflects our ongoing commitment to producing engaging, internationally appealing romance films”

From Italy With Love will have a 2026 release in Australian cinemas through Romance Society, as well as on Roku in the US.