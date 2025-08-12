‘That’s their agenda’: Peter Garrett connects content quota fight with big tech’s AI playbook

Midnight Oil frontman and former Federal MP Peter Garrett has drawn parallels between streaming services’ opposition to local content quotas and big tech’s priorities concerning AI, as the debate about the technology’s future continues to rage following the Productivity Commission’s interim report last week.

Garrett joined Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG) CEO Claire Pullen, Digital Rights Watch chair Lizzie O’Shea, Professor Toby Walsh, and moderator Peter Lewis on Tuesday afternoon for the online town hall event, ‘Stolen Property: Big Tech’s Push to Mine Our Culture’.

It comes a week after the release of the Harnessing Data and Digital Technology report, in which the Productivity Commission proposes that text and data mining to train AI models could be an exception under Australia’s fair dealing regime.

The suggestion drew a sharp response from the creative sector, with the AWG, Australian Association of Voice Actors, Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance, and APRA AMCOS among the organisations issuing statements in opposition.

On Tuesday, Garrett quoted the Australian Financial Review’s May report that much of Netflix’s $1.3 billion in local revenue was sent overseas to reduce its tax obligations amid ongoing opposition to streaming quotas – citing it as an example of “the way these big companies generally behave.”

“That’s their agenda,” he said.

“So here, the weights have got to be put on our government, and that means political organisation. It means alliance building. It means a focused effort, and it means not accepting that the debate could be corralled, or that any half baked solutions are going to be acceptable.

“I’m concerned that AI and big tech – well, big tech with AI – has gone into a full-court press… particularly on the federal system. They can afford the lobbyists. The fact of the matter is that a lot of ex-Liberal and Labor Party staffers and advisors now work for big tech. I’m concerned that without thinking it through clearly enough, policy makers won’t essentially subject the slogans to sufficient scrutiny.”

Last Thursday, the former Labor Minister was on the front cover of The Australian, decrying the “rampant opportunism of Big Tech aiming to pillage other people’s work for their own profit” under the guise of “innovation”.

On the same day, Arts Minister Tony Burke fronted the Australian Publishing Association’s BookUp Conference at the NSW State Library, where he referenced Garrett’s words.

“You deserve protection from theft, as every Australian deserves protection from theft,” he told the conference.

“It’s quoted on the front page of the paper today from my friend Peter Garrett, I’m glad he said it. Someone asked me today, ‘Are you going to repeat it?’ I said it on Q+A ages ago.

“Use of your work for a commercial purpose, for example, for which you have not authorised, is theft. That’s what it is. We have copyright laws. We have no plans, no intention, no appetite to be weakening those copyright laws based on this draft report that’s floating around. We’ll show the Independent Productivity Commission that it deserves a level of respect. They have a particular role that they are charged to deal with. But so do I. I respect their role, and their role is to look at things entirely through a lens of productivity.”