‘The Aegean’ (Trailer)

Jacob Richardson’s The Aegean stars Costas Mandylor as Hector, a Greek fisherman who feels the weight of his age in a world that has started to forget him. However, that all changes when he meets Theodore, (Nicky Dune), a resourceful, sharp, and endlessly positive teenager, desperately seeking a saviour to rescue him from a dire situation.

United by their shared struggles, they embark on a voyage on the titular sea, leading to the discovery of a newfound purpose and a reason to carry on.

Richardson produces alongside Film Focus Productions co-owner Aida Vucic, Allisa Tsukimori, and co-producer Georgina Stegman. Post-production took place at Brisbane’s Chop Shop Post. Blue Eyes Film is handling international sales.

The Aegean will be released in cinemas later this year via Radioactive Pictures.