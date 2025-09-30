‘The Art Of…’ (Season 2 Trailer)

ABC arts and culture show The Art Of… returns for season two at the end of October.

Through the lens of art, the show explores some of life’s biggest questions. Each week, different artists join host Namila Benson to answer questions like ‘Why are we so fixated on looking good?’, ‘Is it possible for humans to explore space responsibly?’, ‘ What makes something ‘taboo’?’ and ‘Are we too obsessed with winning?’.

This season features a new range of diverse artists including painters Ken Done and Jamie Cooper, artists Khaled Sabsabi and Andres Serrano, seven-time Grammy Award winner Jacob Collier, avant-garde legend Laurie Anderson and musician Steve Kilby.

The show also includes guest hosts visual artist and actress Jess Bush, sculptor Ramesh Mario Nithiyandran and contemporary artist and curator Brook Andrew. Returning is art historian Mary McGillivray.

The show is an ABC original series, executive produced by Zoe Norton Lodge and series produced by Roger Power. The supervising producer was Namila Benson and the head of arts, music and events was Kath Earle.

Season two of The Art Of… premieres October 28 at 9:15pm on ABCTV, streaming on ABC iview.