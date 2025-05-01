The arts, with purpose: Wesley Enoch on how creatives can connect and shape the nation

PREMIUM CONTENT
Subscribe to continue reading.
Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial.
Playwright and director Wesley Enoch will deliver the annual Hector Crawford Memorial Lecture at Screen Forever next week. He talks to IF about the role the arts can play in shaping the national discourse and identity.
Wesley Enoch – one of Australia’s preeminent playwrights and theatre directors – has been fascinated to find himself working more in screen than in stage since leaving his role as artistic director of Sydney Festival four years ago.
The proud Quandamooka man has ...