‘The Assembly’ (Season 2 Trailer)

In season two of Helium’s The Assembly, renowned interviewer Leigh Sales returns to mentor a new and bigger group of Autistic journalism students.

They learn their craft via interviews with award-winning actor Richard Roxburgh, musician Guy Sebastian, veteran journalist Ray Martin, comedian Julia Morris, cricketer and former Australian of the Year Steve Waugh, and beloved cook and presenter Maggie Beer.

For season two, the course is delivered in an intensive block at Macquarie University, offering students a truly immersive learning experience. As part of the program, the ABC provides exclusive behind-the-scenes access, including guided tours and curated masterclasses with industry professionals.

The Assembly is made with comprehensive support for the student journalists through a partnership with Aspect (Australia’s largest service provider for people on the autism spectrum), Macquarie University, and Bus Stop Films. Together, these partners help create a production environment that is inclusive and empowers storytelling.

The series is executive produced and directed by showrunner Melissa Maclean, working with fellow EPs Therese Hegarty, Mark Fennessy, and ABC factual commissioning editor Julie Hanna. Susie Jones was involved in her role as ABC’s head of documentary and specialist. The series received financial assistance from Screen NSW and skills development financing from Screen Australia.

Helium developed The Assembly for Australia from a format created by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, originally produced by Quad+Ten and Kiosco TV, and distributed by Can’t Stop Media.

The six-part series premieres on Sunday, September 21, at 7.30 pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream for free on ABC iview.