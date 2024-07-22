‘The Assembly’ (Trailer)

ABC documentary series The Assembly focuses on a group of autistic student journalists as they prepare for and eventually interview Australia’s best-known personalities, including Sam Neill, Hamish Blake, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Delta Goodrem, Adam Goodes, and Amanda Keller.

In each of the six episodes, The Assembly team of journalism students, taught by Macquarie University and mentored by Leigh Sales, learn their craft, research their guest of the week, and plan their questions, culminating in an interview with an A-lister.

The Assembly is a Helium Pictures production for the ABC in partnership with Aspect, Macquarie University, and Bus Stop Films. Melissa Maclean served as director, while executive producing with Mark Fennessy, Therese Hegarty, Vanessa Oxlad, and ABC commissioning editor, factual TV Julie Hanna. ABC head of factual Susie Jones was also involved in the production. Helium developed The Assembly for Australia from a format created by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, originally produced by Quad+Ten and Kiosco TV, and distributed by Can’t Stop Media. It was financed with with assistance from Screen NSW and support from Screen Australia’s Skills Development Fund.

The Assembly will premiere Tuesday, August 20 at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.