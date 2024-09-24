Bruce Beresford.

The battle to make Bruce Beresford’s ‘Black Robe’ – one of Australia’s first co-productions in the 1990s

Film
This story is an edited excerpt from the book ‘Money, art and madness: How the war between bureaucrats & auteurs killed the Australian film industry‘.

Co-production treaties allow the world to compete against the might of American cinema, but in the 1990s, they were new and somewhat audacious structures. Bruce Beresford’s Black Robe was one of the first alongside Peter Weir’s...