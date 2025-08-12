‘The Carers’ awarded $250,000 ShowdownMax prize

Janneke Williamson and Charlotte Carr’s The Carers has been awarded $250,000 in production funding and support after winning the fourth annual ShowdownMAX.

Pre-production has commenced on the Sunshine Coast for the 30-minute comedy caper, which follows forty-something Sharmaine as she returns to her hometown of Silver Waters in Noosa, bitter, broke, and out of options.

After stumbling upon her long-lost best friend Angie — now the proud (and slightly overwhelmed) owner of “Dial an Angel” caring business — she ends up taking care of one of her wealthiest (and supposedly dying) clients.

But what starts as a con for comfort quickly spirals into something far more complicated. What Sharmaine actually discovers is her world cracking open in unexpected ways.

The Carers was among the projects to undergo an intense period of development with Ludo Studio through the initiative, after which they were independently assessed by a judging panel comprising Seven Network group managing director Angus Ross, Northern Pictures managing director Matt Vitins, and Screen Queensland head of content Tanya Ellen.

In a joint statement, Williamson and Carr expressed their excitement at being able to “give the Sunshine Coast the close-up it deserves”.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to win Showdown,” they said.

“The Carers started as two best friends with a wild idea and a lot of laughs. Now we get to bring it to life. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime. A huge thanks to the judges and everyone who believed in us.”

Ellen paid tribute to this year’s finalists for “pushing boundaries in the ways they explored themes of love and loyalty, friendship and community, resilience and self-discovery. “

“ShowdownMAX provides a unique opportunity for Sunshine Coast practitioners to hone their craft, build important connections and develop their distinctive projects, setting them up for success,” she said.

“We’re proud of this partnership and can’t wait to see how the projects and the practitioners develop. The projects this year represented a range of voices, across different genres, and featured everything from dolphin mascots, medical emergencies, pension day bingo, and psychological thriller journeys.”

Supporters of the initiative include Bendigo Community Bank, Screen Queensland, Sunshine Coast Council, and Noosa Council, while there have been in-kind contributions from In-Noosa Magazine, Hot-91, and Bridgestone Noosa-Nambour-Caloundra.