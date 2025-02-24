‘The Cook Up with Adam Liaw’ (Season 8 Trailer)

The Cook Up with Adam Liaw returns to SBS in March, featuring a new line-up of guests sharing their favourite personal recipes, knowledge, and tips and tricks of the trade.

In season eight, Liaw is joined by Guy Sebastian, Kitty Flanagan, Dave Hughes, Alex Ward, Emma Watkins, Becky Lucas, Sarah McLeod, Marion Grasby, Duncan Welgemoed, Adriano Zumbo, Luke Bourke, Pingping Poh, Ariane Titmus, Vanessa Low, Tina Rahimi, and Jelena Dokic.

From Monday, June 2, the host is joined by special guests and friends of SBS, as The Cook Up celebrates 50 years of SBS. The series will also recognise Refugee Week from Monda,y June 16, and NAIDOC Week from Monday, July 8.

The Cook Up with Adam Liaw season eight will premiere on SBS Food and SBS On Demand from Monday, March 17. It airs on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays at 7pm.