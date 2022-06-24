The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, Peter Rabbit 2, Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, Mortal Kombat and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lead the feature film nominees for the upcoming Australian Production Design Guild (APDG) Awards, while La Brea, Firebite, Pieces of Her, Frayed and New Gold Mountain lead in TV.
There are 22 categories for this year’s awards, including live performance, film, television, event, animation and visual effects.
Sam Hobbs has a 50 per cent chance of winning the production design for a feature film prize, nominated for both Gold and The Drover’s Wife. His competitors include Annie Beauchamp, up for Swan Song, and Wyrmwood: Apocalypse‘s Esther Rosenberg.
Duking for the production design award in TV are Fiona Donovan for Frayed (S2), Carrie Kennedy and Ben Morieson for La Brea, Melinda Doring for The Newsreader and Scott Bird for The Tourist.
In costume design, the feature film category sees Olivia Simpson up for both A Christmas Number One and Friends and Strangers, vying against Cappi Ireland for Mortal Kombat and Tess Schofield for The Drover’s Wife.
Ireland is also nominated in TV for New Gold Mountain, alongside Nina Edwards for Frayed, Vanessa Loh for The Unusual Suspects and Edie Kurzer for Why Are You Like This.
Newly elected APDG president Michael Scott-Mitchell said peer acknowledgement and support were profoundly important to members of the guild and a vital component in building a sense of community.
“It’s time to get out your glad rags out or at the very least, give them a good dust-off in preparation for APDG’s night of nights, which is fast approaching. We are all looking forward to seeing the exceptional work of our talented members.”
Winners will be announced at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter, Sydney on Sunday, August 14. Tickets here.
Full list of nominees:
DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE ART DIRECTION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD
Firebite
Jenny Hitchcock, Art Director
Amy Baker, Production Designer,
Colin Robertson, Supervising Art Director,
Michael Leon, Set Decorator
Mr Inbetween (Season 3)
Daniel Willis, Art Director
Claire Granville, Production Designer
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Michelle McGahey APDG, Richard Hobbs, Jacinta Leong APDG, Mark Dawson, Jan Edwards
Art Directors
Wolf Like Me
Loretta Cosgrove, Art Director
Katie Byron, Designer
EVENT ENGINEERING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
Boy Swallows Universe
Ben Hughes APDG, Lighting Designer
Death of A Salesman
Paul Jackson APDG, Lighting Designer
The Nightline
Fausto Brusamolino, Lighting Designer
Unfolding and S/Words
Fausto Brusamolino, Video Designer
TECHNICAL DIRECTION COMPANY VIDEO DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
Boy Swallows Universe
Craig Wilkinson, Video Designer
Jordan Peña, Associate Motion Designer,
Joel Tronoff, Camera Operator,
Hannah Barr, Associate Video Producer
Ishmael
Justin Harrison, Video Designer
David Morton, Production Designer,
Christine Felmingham, Multi-Disciplinary Designer,
Jennifer Livingston, Set Designer
The Wider Earth
Justin Harrison, Video Designer
David Morton, Production Designer,
Aaron Barton, Set Designer,
Christine Felmingham, Lighting Designer
PRODUCTION ART DEPARTMENT & DESIGN AWARDS CONCEPT ART AWARD
Peter Rabbit 2
Matt Hatton, Concept Artist
Sweet Tooth “Out of the Deep Woods” (Season 1)
Bowen Ellames, Concept Artist
Russell Barnes, Production Designer,
Adam Wheatley, Supervising Art Director
Sweet Tooth (Season 1)
Matt Hatton, Concept Artist
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
Eugenie Oh, Concept Artist
Nicholas Weber, Concept Artist
HERO FROCK HIRE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD
A Christmas Number One
Olivia Simpson, Costume Designer
Katie Ukleja, Costume Supervisor,
Ivy Hill,
Javiera Imbert,
Christina Campagna,
India Arbuthnott,
Multi-Disciplinary Designers
Friends and Strangers
Olivia Simpson, Costume Designer
Amelia Fell, Hair and/or Make-up Designer,
Milena Stojanovska, Production Designer,
Marnie Perkins, Set Decorator,
Ted Wilson, Art Department Co-ordinator
Mortal Kombat
Cappi Ireland, Costume Designer
The Drover’s Wife
Tess Schofield APDG, Costume Designer
Christine Mutton, Costume Supervisor,
Cris Baldwin,
Leigh Bucchanan,
Michelle Wiki,
Carina Caladrone,
Multi-Disciplinary Designers
THE JENNIE TATE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD SPONSORED BY HLA MANAGEMENT
Killing Katie: Confessions of a Book Club
Tobhiyah Stone Feller, Costume Designer
Renata Beslik, Costume Supervisor
SandSong
Jennifer Irwin APDG, Costume Designer
The Producers
Madeleine Barlow, Costume Designer
Wudjung: Not the Past
Jennifer Irwin APDG, Costume Designer
JMB FX STUDIO COSTUME DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD
Frayed (Season 2)
Nina Edwards APDG, Costume Designer
New Gold Mountain
Cappi Ireland, Costume Designer
The Unusual Suspects
Vanessa Loh, Costume Designer
Why Are You Like This
Edie Kurzer APDG, Costume Designer
PHOTOPLAY DESIGN FOR A COMMERCIAL AWARD
LiSTNR “Open Your Ears”
Josephine Wagstaff, Production Designer
Veronica Jaramillo, Designer
Michael Hill Jeweller “Christmas Jewellery”
Zenon Kohler, Visual Effects Supervisor
Rob Conn, Lead 3D and Animator,
Cam Wright, Look Developer and Lighting,
Steven Leacey, Lead Compositor,
Glenn Cone, Compositor
Westpac “Life is Eventful”
Sherree Philips, Production Designer
Xbox Halo Infinite
Maria Pattison, Costume Designer
WYSIWYG 3D DESIGN FOR A DIGITAL PRODUCTION OR PERFORMANCE AWARD
The Witcher – Netflix International Launch (Thailand)
Ian Anderson, Visual Effects Supervisor
Rob Conn, Lead 3D Artist and FX,
Cam Wright, Lighting and FX,
Brad Coomber, FX,
Bruno Ribeiro Profeta, Motion Graphics,
Ben Ying, Compositor
Mortal Kombat
Method Studios
Nicholas Tripodi, Animator
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Method Studios
Nathan Ortiz, Visual Effects Supervisor
The Tomorrow War
Method Studios
Nathan Ortiz, Visual Effects Supervisor
STORM FX ANIMATION DESIGN AWARD
National Film And Sound Archive “Media And Me”
Ian Anderson, Animation Director/Lead Animator
Peter Rabbit 2
Animal Logic
Simon Whiteley, Animation Production Designer
Subway “Elfventure”
Cutting Edge
Zenon Kohler, Director and VFX Supervisor,
Ian Anderson, Animation Director and VFX Supervisor,
Andrew Kimberley, Animator, Modeller and Rigger,
Brendan Jacquin, Animator,
Cam Wright, Lighting
STANMART FILM SERVICES SET DECORATION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD
Dive Club
Joseph Tiernan, Set Decorator
Firebite
Michael Leon, Set Decorator
Amy Baker, Production Designer
La Brea (Season 1)
Rob Molnar, Set Decorator
Marty Manca,
Nick Hepburn,
Sam Jamieson,
Senior Buyer/Dressers
Romy McCann,
Jane MacDonald, Buyer/Dressers
Total Control (Season 2)
Jamie Cranney, Set Decorator
NEXT PRINTING GRAPHIC DESIGN AWARD
Clickbait
Daniel Willis, Graphic Designer
Lauren Crasco, Production Designer,
Jacqueline Halpin, Graphic Designer,
Lachlan Brennan, Graphics Coordinator,
Ahmad Arief Adiwijaya, Graphic Designer
Kate
Matt Hatton, Graphic Designer
New Gold Mountain
Stephanie Leigh, Graphic Designer
Pieces Of Her
Jacqui Schofield, Graphic Designer
Khristine Perez, Graphic Designer,
Marcella Tattersall, Graphic Designer,
Mathilda Robba, Graphic Designer
CATHERINE MARTIN MAKE-UP, PROSTHETIC MAKE-UP OR HAIR DESIGN AWARD
Nine Perfect Strangers
Nikki Gooley, Hair and/or Make-up Designer
Pieces of Her
Jason Baird, Prosthetics Designer
Wizzy Molineaux, Make-up Designer,
Sean Genders, Prosthetic Artist,
Brit Jones, Prosthetic Assistant,
Stanislav Pacavra, Mould Maker,
Zara Long, Prosthetic Silicone Technician
Young Rock
Katherine Brown, Hair and/or Make-up Designer
Michael Krehl,
Maria Zimmerman,
Vicki Sands,
Sara Shadbolt,
Multi-Disciplinary Designers
CREATIVE CRUNCHERS MULTI-DISCIPLINE DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
Guess How Much I Love You?
Isla Shaw, Multi-disciplinary Designer
Benjamin Brockman, Lighting Designer
HOUSE
Charlotte Lane, Multi-disciplinary Designer
The Boomkak Panto
Michael Hankin, Multi-disciplinary Designer
Zombie Thoughts
Isabella Andronos, Multi-disciplinary Designer
Jessie Singh, Associate Designer,
Jasmine Rizk, Lighting Designer,
Xing Lin, Video Designer
FILM CARS AUSTRALIA PRODUCTION DESIGN OR COSTUME DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD
All My Friends Are Racist
Vanessa Loh, Costume Designer
All We Have Is Time
Wei Guo, Production Designer
Alfonso Coronel, Art Director,
Lin Kerr, Graphic Designer,
Amelia Hutchinson, Property Master
Finding Jedda
Courtney Westbrook, Production Designer
Sabina Myers, Costume Designer
The Home Team
Emma Bourke, Production Designer
Veronique Benett,
Aileen Fang,
Isabel Macmaster,
Art Directors
Rose Montgomery, Property Master
NIDA FOUNDATION TRUST EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
Perfect Stranger
Hayden Relf, Set Designer
Promiscuous/Cities
Casey Harper-Wood, Costume Designer
REVOLT. SHE SAID. REVOLT AGAIN.
Phoenix Mae, Costume Designer and Angelina Meany, Set Designer
Two Twenty Somethings Decide Never To Be Stressed About Anything Ever Again. Ever.
Aislinn King, Designer
Antony Hateley, Lighting Designer
AFTRS EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A SCREEN PRODUCTION AWARD
Concrete Jungle Fever
Imogen Walsh, Production Designer
Green Hearts Sun
Juliette Whitney, Set Designer
Olivia Cummings, Designer
Kerem Hulusi, Art Director
House on Fire
Jess Hole, Costume Designer
Obsessed
Jess Hole, Production Designer
HARLEQUIN FLOORS PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD
Frayed (Season 2)
Fiona Donovan APDG, Production Designer
La Brea
Carrie Kennedy APDG and Ben Morieson APDG, Production Designers
Kate Saunders, Supervising Art Director,
Ben Barber, Art Director (Episodes 5-10),
Jennifer Davis, Art Director (Episodes 1-4),
Rob Molnar, Set Decorator,
Paul Buck, Property Master
The Newsreader
Melinda Doring, Production Designer
Janie Parker, Art Director,
Kim Reed, Set Decorator,
Jane Murphy, Property Master,
Pia McDowell, Senior Buyer/Dresser
The Tourist
Scott Bird APDG, Production Designer
Alice Lanagan, Supervising Art Director,
Rolland Pike, Set Decorator,
Maddy Worthington, Set Decorator,
Gareth Wilkes, Art Director
VECTORWORKS AUSTRALIA SET DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
American Psycho The Musical
Isabel Hudson, Set Designer
Guards at the Taj
James Browne, Production Designer
Once On This Island
Madeleine Barlow, Set Designer
The Heeler Home – Only On Airbnb
Yvette Turnbull, Production Designer
DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD
Gold
Sam Hobbs, Production Designer
Swan Song
Annie Beauchamp APDG, Production Designer
Michael Diner,
Callum Webster,
Art Directors
The Drover’s Wife
Sam Hobbs, Production Designer
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
Esther Rosenberg, Production Designer
CAMERON’S MANAGEMENT OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO DESIGN AWARD
The Cameron’s Management Outstanding Contribution to Design Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the 2022 APDG Awards ceremony.
EVENT ENGINEERING ARTISAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
The Event Engineering Artisan Lifetime Achievement Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the 2022 APDG Awards ceremony.
HERO FROCK HIRE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD
A Christmas Number One
Olivia Simpson, Costume Designer
Katie Ukleja, Costume Supervisor,
Ivy Hill,
Javiera Imbert,
Christina Campagna,
India Arbuthnott,
Multi-Disciplinary Designers
Friends and Strangers
Olivia Simpson, Costume Designer
Amelia Fell, Hair and/or Make-up Designer,
Milena Stojanovska, Production Designer,
Marnie Perkins, Set Decorator,
Ted Wilson, Art Department Co-ordinator
Mortal Kombat
Cappi Ireland, Costume Designer
The Drover’s Wife
Tess Schofield APDG, Costume Designer
Christine Mutton, Costume Supervisor,
Cris Baldwin,
Leigh Bucchanan,
Michelle Wiki,
Carina Caladrone,
Multi-Disciplinary Designers
THE JENNIE TATE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD SPONSORED BY HLA MANAGEMENT
Killing Katie: Confessions of a Book Club
Tobhiyah Stone Feller, Costume Designer
Renata Beslik, Costume Supervisor
SandSong
Jennifer Irwin APDG, Costume Designer
The Producers
Madeleine Barlow, Costume Designer
Wudjung: Not the Past
Jennifer Irwin APDG, Costume Designer
JMB FX STUDIO COSTUME DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD
Frayed (Season 2)
Nina Edwards APDG, Costume Designer
New Gold Mountain
Cappi Ireland, Costume Designer
The Unusual Suspects
Vanessa Loh, Costume Designer
Why Are You Like This
Edie Kurzer APDG, Costume Designer
PHOTOPLAY DESIGN FOR A COMMERCIAL AWARD
LiSTNR “Open Your Ears”
Josephine Wagstaff, Production Designer
Veronica Jaramillo, Designer
Michael Hill Jeweller “Christmas Jewellery”
Zenon Kohler, Visual Effects Supervisor
Rob Conn, Lead 3D and Animator,
Cam Wright, Look Developer and Lighting,
Steven Leacey, Lead Compositor,
Glenn Cone, Compositor
Westpac “Life is Eventful”
Sherree Philips, Production Designer
Xbox Halo Infinite
Maria Pattison, Costume Designer
WYSIWYG 3D DESIGN FOR A DIGITAL PRODUCTION OR PERFORMANCE AWARD
The Witcher – Netflix International Launch (Thailand)
Ian Anderson, Visual Effects Supervisor
Rob Conn, Lead 3D Artist and FX,
Cam Wright, Lighting and FX,
Brad Coomber, FX,
Bruno Ribeiro Profeta, Motion Graphics,
Ben Ying, Compositor
Mortal Kombat
Method Studios
Nicholas Tripodi, Animator
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Method Studios
Nathan Ortiz, Visual Effects Supervisor
The Tomorrow War
Method Studios
Nathan Ortiz, Visual Effects Supervisor
STORM FX ANIMATION DESIGN AWARD
National Film And Sound Archive “Media And Me”
Ian Anderson, Animation Director/Lead Animator
Peter Rabbit 2
Animal Logic
Simon Whiteley, Animation Production Designer
Subway “Elfventure”
Cutting Edge
Zenon Kohler, Director and VFX Supervisor,
Ian Anderson, Animation Director and VFX Supervisor,
Andrew Kimberley, Animator, Modeller and Rigger,
Brendan Jacquin, Animator,
Cam Wright, Lighting
STANMART FILM SERVICES SET DECORATION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD
Dive Club
Joseph Tiernan, Set Decorator
Firebite
Michael Leon, Set Decorator
Amy Baker, Production Designer
La Brea (Season 1)
Rob Molnar, Set Decorator
Marty Manca,
Nick Hepburn,
Sam Jamieson,
Senior Buyer/Dressers
Romy McCann,
Jane MacDonald, Buyer/Dressers
Total Control (Season 2)
Jamie Cranney, Set Decorator
NEXT PRINTING GRAPHIC DESIGN AWARD
Clickbait
Daniel Willis, Graphic Designer
Lauren Crasco, Production Designer,
Jacqueline Halpin, Graphic Designer,
Lachlan Brennan, Graphics Coordinator,
Ahmad Arief Adiwijaya, Graphic Designer
Kate
Matt Hatton, Graphic Designer
New Gold Mountain
Stephanie Leigh, Graphic Designer
Pieces Of Her
Jacqui Schofield, Graphic Designer
Khristine Perez, Graphic Designer,
Marcella Tattersall, Graphic Designer,
Mathilda Robba, Graphic Designer
CATHERINE MARTIN MAKE-UP, PROSTHETIC MAKE-UP OR HAIR DESIGN AWARD
Nine Perfect Strangers
Nikki Gooley, Hair and/or Make-up Designer
Pieces of Her
Jason Baird, Prosthetics Designer
Wizzy Molineaux, Make-up Designer,
Sean Genders, Prosthetic Artist,
Brit Jones, Prosthetic Assistant,
Stanislav Pacavra, Mould Maker,
Zara Long, Prosthetic Silicone Technician
Young Rock
Katherine Brown, Hair and/or Make-up Designer
Michael Krehl,
Maria Zimmerman,
Vicki Sands,
Sara Shadbolt,
Multi-Disciplinary Designers
CREATIVE CRUNCHERS MULTI-DISCIPLINE DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
Guess How Much I Love You?
Isla Shaw, Multi-disciplinary Designer
Benjamin Brockman, Lighting Designer
HOUSE
Charlotte Lane, Multi-disciplinary Designer
The Boomkak Panto
Michael Hankin, Multi-disciplinary Designer
Zombie Thoughts
Isabella Andronos, Multi-disciplinary Designer
Jessie Singh, Associate Designer,
Jasmine Rizk, Lighting Designer,
Xing Lin, Video Designer
FILM CARS AUSTRALIA PRODUCTION DESIGN OR COSTUME DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD
All My Friends Are Racist
Vanessa Loh, Costume Designer
All We Have Is Time
Wei Guo, Production Designer
Alfonso Coronel, Art Director,
Lin Kerr, Graphic Designer,
Amelia Hutchinson, Property Master
Finding Jedda
Courtney Westbrook, Production Designer
Sabina Myers, Costume Designer
The Home Team
Emma Bourke Production Designer
Veronique Benett,
Aileen Fang,
Isabel Macmaster,
Art Directors
Rose Montgomery, Property Master
NIDA FOUNDATION TRUST EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
Perfect Stranger
Hayden Relf, Set Designer
Promiscuous/Cities
Casey Harper-Wood, Costume Designer
REVOLT. SHE SAID. REVOLT AGAIN.
Phoenix Mae, Costume Designer and Angelina Meany, Set Designer
Two Twenty Somethings Decide Never To Be Stressed About Anything Ever Again. Ever.
Aislinn King, Designer
Antony Hateley, Lighting Designer
AFTRS EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A SCREEN PRODUCTION AWARD
Concrete Jungle Fever
Imogen Walsh, Production Designer
Green Hearts Sun
Juliette Whitney, Set Designer
Olivia Cummings, Designer,
Kerem Hulusi, Art Director
House on Fire
Jess Hole, Costume Designer
Obsessed
Jess Hole, Production Designer
HARLEQUIN FLOORS PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD
Frayed (Season 2)
Fiona Donovan APDG, Production Designer
La Brea
Carrie Kennedy APDG and Ben Morieson APDG, Production Designers
Kate Saunders, Supervising Art Director,
Ben Barber, Art Director (Episodes 5-10),
Jennifer Davis, Art Director (Episodes 1-4),
Rob Molnar, Set Decorator,
Paul Buck, Property Master
The Newsreader
Melinda Doring, Production Designer
Janie Parker, Art Director,
Kim Reed, Set Decorator,
Jane Murphy, Property Master,
Pia McDowell, Senior Buyer/Dresser
The Tourist
Scott Bird APDG, Production Designer
Alice Lanagan, Supervising Art Director,
Rolland Pike, Set Decorator,
Maddy Worthington, Set Decorator,
Gareth Wilkes, Art Director
VECTORWORKS AUSTRALIA SET DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
American Psycho The Musical
Isabel Hudson, Set Designer
Guards at the Taj
James Browne, Production Designer
Once On This Island
Madeleine Barlow, Set Designer
The Heeler Home – Only On Airbnb
Yvette Turnbull, Production Designer
DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD
Gold
Sam Hobbs, Production Designer
Swan Song
Annie Beauchamp APDG, Production Designer
Michael Diner,
Callum Webster,
Art Directors
The Drover’s Wife
Sam Hobbs, Production Designer
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
Esther Rosenberg, Production Designer
CAMERON’S MANAGEMENT OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO DESIGN AWARD
The Cameron’s Management Outstanding Contribution to Design Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the 2022 APDG Awards ceremony.
EVENT ENGINEERING ARTISAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
The Event Engineering Artisan Lifetime Achievement Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the 2022 APDG Awards ceremony.
Thank you to all the members who entered and all those that judged. We look forward to celebrating the outstanding work by so many talented designers on August 14, 2022 at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney.