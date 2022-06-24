The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, Peter Rabbit 2, Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, Mortal Kombat and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lead the feature film nominees for the upcoming Australian Production Design Guild (APDG) Awards, while La Brea, Firebite, Pieces of Her, Frayed and New Gold Mountain lead in TV.

There are 22 categories for this year’s awards, including live performance, film, television, event, animation and visual effects.

Sam Hobbs has a 50 per cent chance of winning the production design for a feature film prize, nominated for both Gold and The Drover’s Wife. His competitors include Annie Beauchamp, up for Swan Song, and Wyrmwood: Apocalypse‘s Esther Rosenberg.

Duking for the production design award in TV are Fiona Donovan for Frayed (S2), Carrie Kennedy and Ben Morieson for La Brea, Melinda Doring for The Newsreader and Scott Bird for The Tourist.

In costume design, the feature film category sees Olivia Simpson up for both A Christmas Number One and Friends and Strangers, vying against Cappi Ireland for Mortal Kombat and Tess Schofield for The Drover’s Wife.

Ireland is also nominated in TV for New Gold Mountain, alongside Nina Edwards for Frayed, Vanessa Loh for The Unusual Suspects and Edie Kurzer for Why Are You Like This.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is nominated for the APDG Awards for art direction and digital production or performance. (Photo: Jason Boland)

Newly elected APDG president Michael Scott-Mitchell said peer acknowledgement and support were profoundly important to members of the guild and a vital component in building a sense of community.

“It’s time to get out your glad rags out or at the very least, give them a good dust-off in preparation for APDG’s night of nights, which is fast approaching. We are all looking forward to seeing the exceptional work of our talented members.”

Winners will be announced at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter, Sydney on Sunday, August 14. Tickets here.

Full list of nominees:

DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE ART DIRECTION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Firebite

Jenny Hitchcock, Art Director

Amy Baker, Production Designer,

Colin Robertson, Supervising Art Director,

Michael Leon, Set Decorator



Mr Inbetween (Season 3)

Daniel Willis, Art Director

Claire Granville, Production Designer



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Michelle McGahey APDG, Richard Hobbs, Jacinta Leong APDG, Mark Dawson, Jan Edwards

Art Directors



Wolf Like Me

Loretta Cosgrove, Art Director

Katie Byron, Designer

EVENT ENGINEERING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Boy Swallows Universe

Ben Hughes APDG, Lighting Designer



Death of A Salesman

Paul Jackson APDG, Lighting Designer



The Nightline

Fausto Brusamolino, Lighting Designer



Unfolding and S/Words

Fausto Brusamolino, Video Designer

TECHNICAL DIRECTION COMPANY VIDEO DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Boy Swallows Universe

Craig Wilkinson, Video Designer

Jordan Peña, Associate Motion Designer,

Joel Tronoff, Camera Operator,

Hannah Barr, Associate Video Producer



Ishmael

Justin Harrison, Video Designer

David Morton, Production Designer,

Christine Felmingham, Multi-Disciplinary Designer,

Jennifer Livingston, Set Designer



The Wider Earth

Justin Harrison, Video Designer

David Morton, Production Designer,

Aaron Barton, Set Designer,

Christine Felmingham, Lighting Designer

PRODUCTION ART DEPARTMENT & DESIGN AWARDS CONCEPT ART AWARD

Peter Rabbit 2

Matt Hatton, Concept Artist



Sweet Tooth “Out of the Deep Woods” (Season 1)

Bowen Ellames, Concept Artist

Russell Barnes, Production Designer,

Adam Wheatley, Supervising Art Director



Sweet Tooth (Season 1)

Matt Hatton, Concept Artist



Wyrmwood: Apocalypse

Eugenie Oh, Concept Artist

Nicholas Weber, Concept Artist

HERO FROCK HIRE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

A Christmas Number One

Olivia Simpson, Costume Designer

Katie Ukleja, Costume Supervisor,

Ivy Hill,

Javiera Imbert,

Christina Campagna,

India Arbuthnott,

Multi-Disciplinary Designers



Friends and Strangers

Olivia Simpson, Costume Designer

Amelia Fell, Hair and/or Make-up Designer,

Milena Stojanovska, Production Designer,

Marnie Perkins, Set Decorator,

Ted Wilson, Art Department Co-ordinator



Mortal Kombat

Cappi Ireland, Costume Designer



The Drover’s Wife

Tess Schofield APDG, Costume Designer

Christine Mutton, Costume Supervisor,

Cris Baldwin,

Leigh Bucchanan,

Michelle Wiki,

Carina Caladrone,

Multi-Disciplinary Designers

THE JENNIE TATE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD SPONSORED BY HLA MANAGEMENT

Killing Katie: Confessions of a Book Club

Tobhiyah Stone Feller, Costume Designer

Renata Beslik, Costume Supervisor



SandSong

Jennifer Irwin APDG, Costume Designer



The Producers

Madeleine Barlow, Costume Designer



Wudjung: Not the Past

Jennifer Irwin APDG, Costume Designer

JMB FX STUDIO COSTUME DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Frayed (Season 2)

Nina Edwards APDG, Costume Designer



New Gold Mountain

Cappi Ireland, Costume Designer



The Unusual Suspects

Vanessa Loh, Costume Designer



Why Are You Like This

Edie Kurzer APDG, Costume Designer

PHOTOPLAY DESIGN FOR A COMMERCIAL AWARD

LiSTNR “Open Your Ears”

Josephine Wagstaff, Production Designer

Veronica Jaramillo, Designer



Michael Hill Jeweller “Christmas Jewellery”

Zenon Kohler, Visual Effects Supervisor

Rob Conn, Lead 3D and Animator,

Cam Wright, Look Developer and Lighting,

Steven Leacey, Lead Compositor,

Glenn Cone, Compositor



Westpac “Life is Eventful”

Sherree Philips, Production Designer



Xbox Halo Infinite

Maria Pattison, Costume Designer

WYSIWYG 3D DESIGN FOR A DIGITAL PRODUCTION OR PERFORMANCE AWARD

The Witcher – Netflix International Launch (Thailand)

Ian Anderson, Visual Effects Supervisor

Rob Conn, Lead 3D Artist and FX,

Cam Wright, Lighting and FX,

Brad Coomber, FX,

Bruno Ribeiro Profeta, Motion Graphics,

Ben Ying, Compositor



Mortal Kombat

Method Studios

Nicholas Tripodi, Animator



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Method Studios

Nathan Ortiz, Visual Effects Supervisor



The Tomorrow War

Method Studios

Nathan Ortiz, Visual Effects Supervisor

STORM FX ANIMATION DESIGN AWARD

National Film And Sound Archive “Media And Me”

Ian Anderson, Animation Director/Lead Animator

Peter Rabbit 2

Animal Logic

Simon Whiteley, Animation Production Designer

Subway “Elfventure”

Cutting Edge

Zenon Kohler, Director and VFX Supervisor,

Ian Anderson, Animation Director and VFX Supervisor,

Andrew Kimberley, Animator, Modeller and Rigger,

Brendan Jacquin, Animator,

Cam Wright, Lighting

STANMART FILM SERVICES SET DECORATION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Dive Club

Joseph Tiernan, Set Decorator



Firebite

Michael Leon, Set Decorator

Amy Baker, Production Designer



La Brea (Season 1)

Rob Molnar, Set Decorator

Marty Manca,

Nick Hepburn,

Sam Jamieson,

Senior Buyer/Dressers

Romy McCann,

Jane MacDonald, Buyer/Dressers



Total Control (Season 2)

Jamie Cranney, Set Decorator

NEXT PRINTING GRAPHIC DESIGN AWARD

Clickbait

Daniel Willis, Graphic Designer

Lauren Crasco, Production Designer,

Jacqueline Halpin, Graphic Designer,

Lachlan Brennan, Graphics Coordinator,

Ahmad Arief Adiwijaya, Graphic Designer



Kate

Matt Hatton, Graphic Designer



New Gold Mountain

Stephanie Leigh, Graphic Designer



Pieces Of Her

Jacqui Schofield, Graphic Designer

Khristine Perez, Graphic Designer,

Marcella Tattersall, Graphic Designer,

Mathilda Robba, Graphic Designer

CATHERINE MARTIN MAKE-UP, PROSTHETIC MAKE-UP OR HAIR DESIGN AWARD

Nine Perfect Strangers

Nikki Gooley, Hair and/or Make-up Designer



Pieces of Her

Jason Baird, Prosthetics Designer

Wizzy Molineaux, Make-up Designer,

Sean Genders, Prosthetic Artist,

Brit Jones, Prosthetic Assistant,

Stanislav Pacavra, Mould Maker,

Zara Long, Prosthetic Silicone Technician



Young Rock

Katherine Brown, Hair and/or Make-up Designer

Michael Krehl,

Maria Zimmerman,

Vicki Sands,

Sara Shadbolt,

Multi-Disciplinary Designers

CREATIVE CRUNCHERS MULTI-DISCIPLINE DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Guess How Much I Love You?

Isla Shaw, Multi-disciplinary Designer

Benjamin Brockman, Lighting Designer



HOUSE

Charlotte Lane, Multi-disciplinary Designer



The Boomkak Panto

Michael Hankin, Multi-disciplinary Designer



Zombie Thoughts

Isabella Andronos, Multi-disciplinary Designer

Jessie Singh, Associate Designer,

Jasmine Rizk, Lighting Designer,

Xing Lin, Video Designer

FILM CARS AUSTRALIA PRODUCTION DESIGN OR COSTUME DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD

All My Friends Are Racist

Vanessa Loh, Costume Designer



All We Have Is Time

Wei Guo, Production Designer

Alfonso Coronel, Art Director,

Lin Kerr, Graphic Designer,

Amelia Hutchinson, Property Master



Finding Jedda

Courtney Westbrook, Production Designer

Sabina Myers, Costume Designer



The Home Team

Emma Bourke, Production Designer

Veronique Benett,

Aileen Fang,

Isabel Macmaster,

Art Directors

Rose Montgomery, Property Master

NIDA FOUNDATION TRUST EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Perfect Stranger

Hayden Relf, Set Designer



Promiscuous/Cities

Casey Harper-Wood, Costume Designer



REVOLT. SHE SAID. REVOLT AGAIN.

Phoenix Mae, Costume Designer and Angelina Meany, Set Designer



Two Twenty Somethings Decide Never To Be Stressed About Anything Ever Again. Ever.

Aislinn King, Designer

Antony Hateley, Lighting Designer

AFTRS EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A SCREEN PRODUCTION AWARD

Concrete Jungle Fever

Imogen Walsh, Production Designer



Green Hearts Sun

Juliette Whitney, Set Designer

Olivia Cummings, Designer

Kerem Hulusi, Art Director



House on Fire

Jess Hole, Costume Designer



Obsessed

Jess Hole, Production Designer

HARLEQUIN FLOORS PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Frayed (Season 2)

Fiona Donovan APDG, Production Designer



La Brea

Carrie Kennedy APDG and Ben Morieson APDG, Production Designers

Kate Saunders, Supervising Art Director,

Ben Barber, Art Director (Episodes 5-10),

Jennifer Davis, Art Director (Episodes 1-4),

Rob Molnar, Set Decorator,

Paul Buck, Property Master



The Newsreader

Melinda Doring, Production Designer

Janie Parker, Art Director,

Kim Reed, Set Decorator,

Jane Murphy, Property Master,

Pia McDowell, Senior Buyer/Dresser



The Tourist

Scott Bird APDG, Production Designer

Alice Lanagan, Supervising Art Director,

Rolland Pike, Set Decorator,

Maddy Worthington, Set Decorator,

Gareth Wilkes, Art Director

VECTORWORKS AUSTRALIA SET DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

American Psycho The Musical

Isabel Hudson, Set Designer



Guards at the Taj

James Browne, Production Designer



Once On This Island

Madeleine Barlow, Set Designer



The Heeler Home – Only On Airbnb

Yvette Turnbull, Production Designer

DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

Gold

Sam Hobbs, Production Designer



Swan Song

Annie Beauchamp APDG, Production Designer

Michael Diner,

Callum Webster,

Art Directors



The Drover’s Wife

Sam Hobbs, Production Designer



Wyrmwood: Apocalypse

Esther Rosenberg, Production Designer

CAMERON’S MANAGEMENT OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO DESIGN AWARD

The Cameron’s Management Outstanding Contribution to Design Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the 2022 APDG Awards ceremony.

EVENT ENGINEERING ARTISAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Event Engineering Artisan Lifetime Achievement Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the 2022 APDG Awards ceremony.

HERO FROCK HIRE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

A Christmas Number One

Olivia Simpson, Costume Designer

Katie Ukleja, Costume Supervisor,

Ivy Hill,

Javiera Imbert,

Christina Campagna,

India Arbuthnott,

Multi-Disciplinary Designers

Friends and Strangers

Olivia Simpson, Costume Designer

Amelia Fell, Hair and/or Make-up Designer,

Milena Stojanovska, Production Designer,

Marnie Perkins, Set Decorator,

Ted Wilson, Art Department Co-ordinator

Mortal Kombat

Cappi Ireland, Costume Designer

The Drover’s Wife

Tess Schofield APDG, Costume Designer

Christine Mutton, Costume Supervisor,

Cris Baldwin,

Leigh Bucchanan,

Michelle Wiki,

Carina Caladrone,

Multi-Disciplinary Designers

THE JENNIE TATE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD SPONSORED BY HLA MANAGEMENT

Killing Katie: Confessions of a Book Club

Tobhiyah Stone Feller, Costume Designer

Renata Beslik, Costume Supervisor

SandSong

Jennifer Irwin APDG, Costume Designer

The Producers

Madeleine Barlow, Costume Designer

Wudjung: Not the Past

Jennifer Irwin APDG, Costume Designer

JMB FX STUDIO COSTUME DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Frayed (Season 2)

Nina Edwards APDG, Costume Designer

New Gold Mountain

Cappi Ireland, Costume Designer

The Unusual Suspects

Vanessa Loh, Costume Designer

Why Are You Like This

Edie Kurzer APDG, Costume Designer

PHOTOPLAY DESIGN FOR A COMMERCIAL AWARD

LiSTNR “Open Your Ears”

Josephine Wagstaff, Production Designer

Veronica Jaramillo, Designer

Michael Hill Jeweller “Christmas Jewellery”

Zenon Kohler, Visual Effects Supervisor

Rob Conn, Lead 3D and Animator,

Cam Wright, Look Developer and Lighting,

Steven Leacey, Lead Compositor,

Glenn Cone, Compositor

Westpac “Life is Eventful”

Sherree Philips, Production Designer

Xbox Halo Infinite

Maria Pattison, Costume Designer

WYSIWYG 3D DESIGN FOR A DIGITAL PRODUCTION OR PERFORMANCE AWARD

The Witcher – Netflix International Launch (Thailand)

Ian Anderson, Visual Effects Supervisor

Rob Conn, Lead 3D Artist and FX,

Cam Wright, Lighting and FX,

Brad Coomber, FX,

Bruno Ribeiro Profeta, Motion Graphics,

Ben Ying, Compositor

Mortal Kombat

Method Studios

Nicholas Tripodi, Animator

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Method Studios

Nathan Ortiz, Visual Effects Supervisor

The Tomorrow War

Method Studios

Nathan Ortiz, Visual Effects Supervisor

STORM FX ANIMATION DESIGN AWARD

National Film And Sound Archive “Media And Me”

Ian Anderson, Animation Director/Lead Animator

Peter Rabbit 2

Animal Logic

Simon Whiteley, Animation Production Designer

Subway “Elfventure”

Cutting Edge

Zenon Kohler, Director and VFX Supervisor,

Ian Anderson, Animation Director and VFX Supervisor,

Andrew Kimberley, Animator, Modeller and Rigger,

Brendan Jacquin, Animator,

Cam Wright, Lighting

STANMART FILM SERVICES SET DECORATION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Dive Club

Joseph Tiernan, Set Decorator

Firebite

Michael Leon, Set Decorator

Amy Baker, Production Designer

La Brea (Season 1)

Rob Molnar, Set Decorator

Marty Manca,

Nick Hepburn,

Sam Jamieson,

Senior Buyer/Dressers

Romy McCann,

Jane MacDonald, Buyer/Dressers

Total Control (Season 2)

Jamie Cranney, Set Decorator

NEXT PRINTING GRAPHIC DESIGN AWARD

Clickbait

Daniel Willis, Graphic Designer

Lauren Crasco, Production Designer,

Jacqueline Halpin, Graphic Designer,

Lachlan Brennan, Graphics Coordinator,

Ahmad Arief Adiwijaya, Graphic Designer

Kate

Matt Hatton, Graphic Designer

New Gold Mountain

Stephanie Leigh, Graphic Designer

Pieces Of Her

Jacqui Schofield, Graphic Designer

Khristine Perez, Graphic Designer,

Marcella Tattersall, Graphic Designer,

Mathilda Robba, Graphic Designer

CATHERINE MARTIN MAKE-UP, PROSTHETIC MAKE-UP OR HAIR DESIGN AWARD

Nine Perfect Strangers

Nikki Gooley, Hair and/or Make-up Designer

Pieces of Her

Jason Baird, Prosthetics Designer

Wizzy Molineaux, Make-up Designer,

Sean Genders, Prosthetic Artist,

Brit Jones, Prosthetic Assistant,

Stanislav Pacavra, Mould Maker,

Zara Long, Prosthetic Silicone Technician

Young Rock

Katherine Brown, Hair and/or Make-up Designer

Michael Krehl,

Maria Zimmerman,

Vicki Sands,

Sara Shadbolt,

Multi-Disciplinary Designers

CREATIVE CRUNCHERS MULTI-DISCIPLINE DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Guess How Much I Love You?

Isla Shaw, Multi-disciplinary Designer

Benjamin Brockman, Lighting Designer

HOUSE

Charlotte Lane, Multi-disciplinary Designer

The Boomkak Panto

Michael Hankin, Multi-disciplinary Designer

Zombie Thoughts

Isabella Andronos, Multi-disciplinary Designer

Jessie Singh, Associate Designer,

Jasmine Rizk, Lighting Designer,

Xing Lin, Video Designer

FILM CARS AUSTRALIA PRODUCTION DESIGN OR COSTUME DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD

All My Friends Are Racist

Vanessa Loh, Costume Designer

All We Have Is Time

Wei Guo, Production Designer

Alfonso Coronel, Art Director,

Lin Kerr, Graphic Designer,

Amelia Hutchinson, Property Master

Finding Jedda

Courtney Westbrook, Production Designer

Sabina Myers, Costume Designer

The Home Team

Emma Bourke Production Designer

Veronique Benett,

Aileen Fang,

Isabel Macmaster,

Art Directors

Rose Montgomery, Property Master

NIDA FOUNDATION TRUST EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Perfect Stranger

Hayden Relf, Set Designer

Promiscuous/Cities

Casey Harper-Wood, Costume Designer

REVOLT. SHE SAID. REVOLT AGAIN.

Phoenix Mae, Costume Designer and Angelina Meany, Set Designer

Two Twenty Somethings Decide Never To Be Stressed About Anything Ever Again. Ever.

Aislinn King, Designer

Antony Hateley, Lighting Designer

AFTRS EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A SCREEN PRODUCTION AWARD

Concrete Jungle Fever

Imogen Walsh, Production Designer

Green Hearts Sun

Juliette Whitney, Set Designer

Olivia Cummings, Designer,

Kerem Hulusi, Art Director

House on Fire

Jess Hole, Costume Designer

Obsessed

Jess Hole, Production Designer

HARLEQUIN FLOORS PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Frayed (Season 2)

Fiona Donovan APDG, Production Designer

La Brea

Carrie Kennedy APDG and Ben Morieson APDG, Production Designers

Kate Saunders, Supervising Art Director,

Ben Barber, Art Director (Episodes 5-10),

Jennifer Davis, Art Director (Episodes 1-4),

Rob Molnar, Set Decorator,

Paul Buck, Property Master

The Newsreader

Melinda Doring, Production Designer

Janie Parker, Art Director,

Kim Reed, Set Decorator,

Jane Murphy, Property Master,

Pia McDowell, Senior Buyer/Dresser

The Tourist

Scott Bird APDG, Production Designer

Alice Lanagan, Supervising Art Director,

Rolland Pike, Set Decorator,

Maddy Worthington, Set Decorator,

Gareth Wilkes, Art Director

VECTORWORKS AUSTRALIA SET DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

American Psycho The Musical

Isabel Hudson, Set Designer

Guards at the Taj

James Browne, Production Designer

Once On This Island

Madeleine Barlow, Set Designer

The Heeler Home – Only On Airbnb

Yvette Turnbull, Production Designer

DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

Gold

Sam Hobbs, Production Designer

Swan Song

Annie Beauchamp APDG, Production Designer

Michael Diner,

Callum Webster,

Art Directors

The Drover’s Wife

Sam Hobbs, Production Designer

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse

Esther Rosenberg, Production Designer

CAMERON’S MANAGEMENT OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO DESIGN AWARD

The Cameron’s Management Outstanding Contribution to Design Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the 2022 APDG Awards ceremony.

EVENT ENGINEERING ARTISAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Event Engineering Artisan Lifetime Achievement Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the 2022 APDG Awards ceremony.

Thank you to all the members who entered and all those that judged. We look forward to celebrating the outstanding work by so many talented designers on August 14, 2022 at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney.