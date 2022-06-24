'La Brea', nominated for the APDG Awards for TV production design and set decoration. (Photo: Carrie Kennedy)

The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, Peter Rabbit 2, Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, Mortal Kombat and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lead the feature film nominees for the upcoming Australian Production Design Guild (APDG) Awards, while La Brea, Firebite, Pieces of Her, Frayed and New Gold Mountain lead in TV.

There are 22 categories for this year’s awards, including live performance, film, television, event, animation and visual effects. 

Sam Hobbs has a 50 per cent chance of winning the production design for a feature film prize, nominated for both Gold and The Drover’s Wife. His competitors include Annie Beauchamp, up for Swan Song, and Wyrmwood: Apocalypse‘s Esther Rosenberg.

Duking for the production design award in TV are Fiona Donovan for Frayed (S2), Carrie Kennedy and Ben Morieson for La Brea, Melinda Doring for The Newsreader and Scott Bird for The Tourist.

In costume design, the feature film category sees Olivia Simpson up for both A Christmas Number One and Friends and Strangers, vying against Cappi Ireland for Mortal Kombat and Tess Schofield for The Drover’s Wife.

Ireland is also nominated in TV for New Gold Mountain, alongside Nina Edwards for Frayed, Vanessa Loh for The Unusual Suspects and Edie Kurzer for Why Are You Like This.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is nominated for the APDG Awards for art direction and digital production or performance. (Photo: Jason Boland)

Newly elected APDG president Michael Scott-Mitchell said peer acknowledgement and support were profoundly important to members of the guild and a vital component in building a sense of community.

“It’s time to get out your glad rags out or at the very least, give them a good dust-off in preparation for APDG’s night of nights, which is fast approaching. We are all looking forward to seeing the exceptional work of our talented members.” 

Winners will be announced at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter, Sydney on Sunday, August 14. Tickets here.

Full list of nominees:

DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE ART DIRECTION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Firebite
Jenny Hitchcock, Art Director
Amy Baker, Production Designer, 
Colin Robertson, Supervising Art Director, 
Michael Leon, Set Decorator

Mr Inbetween (Season 3)
Daniel Willis, Art Director
Claire Granville, Production Designer

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Michelle McGahey APDG, Richard Hobbs, Jacinta Leong APDG, Mark Dawson, Jan Edwards
Art Directors

Wolf Like Me
Loretta Cosgrove, Art Director
Katie Byron, Designer

EVENT ENGINEERING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Boy Swallows Universe
Ben Hughes APDG, Lighting Designer

Death of A Salesman
Paul Jackson APDG, Lighting Designer

The Nightline
Fausto Brusamolino, Lighting Designer

Unfolding and S/Words
Fausto Brusamolino, Video Designer

TECHNICAL DIRECTION COMPANY VIDEO DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Boy Swallows Universe
Craig Wilkinson, Video Designer
Jordan Peña, Associate Motion Designer, 
Joel Tronoff, Camera Operator, 
Hannah Barr, Associate Video Producer

Ishmael
Justin Harrison, Video Designer
David Morton, Production Designer, 
Christine Felmingham, Multi-Disciplinary Designer, 
Jennifer Livingston, Set Designer

The Wider Earth
Justin Harrison, Video Designer
David Morton, Production Designer, 
Aaron Barton, Set Designer, 
Christine Felmingham, Lighting Designer

PRODUCTION ART DEPARTMENT & DESIGN AWARDS CONCEPT ART AWARD

Peter Rabbit 2
Matt Hatton, Concept Artist

Sweet Tooth “Out of the Deep Woods” (Season 1)
Bowen Ellames, Concept Artist
Russell Barnes, Production Designer, 
Adam Wheatley, Supervising Art Director

Sweet Tooth (Season 1)
Matt Hatton, Concept Artist

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
Eugenie Oh, Concept Artist
Nicholas Weber, Concept Artist

HERO FROCK HIRE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

A Christmas Number One
Olivia Simpson, Costume Designer
Katie Ukleja, Costume Supervisor,
Ivy Hill,
Javiera Imbert,
Christina Campagna,
India Arbuthnott, 
Multi-Disciplinary Designers

Friends and Strangers        
Olivia Simpson, Costume Designer
Amelia Fell, Hair and/or Make-up Designer, 
Milena Stojanovska, Production Designer, 
Marnie Perkins, Set Decorator,
Ted Wilson, Art Department Co-ordinator

Mortal Kombat
Cappi Ireland, Costume Designer

The Drover’s Wife
Tess Schofield APDG, Costume Designer
Christine Mutton, Costume Supervisor, 
Cris Baldwin,
Leigh Bucchanan,
Michelle Wiki,
Carina Caladrone, 
Multi-Disciplinary Designers

THE JENNIE TATE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD SPONSORED BY HLA MANAGEMENT

Killing Katie: Confessions of a Book Club
Tobhiyah Stone Feller, Costume Designer
Renata Beslik, Costume Supervisor

SandSong
Jennifer Irwin APDG, Costume Designer

The Producers
Madeleine Barlow, Costume Designer

Wudjung: Not the Past
Jennifer Irwin APDG, Costume Designer

JMB FX STUDIO COSTUME DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Frayed (Season 2)
Nina Edwards APDG, Costume Designer

New Gold Mountain
Cappi Ireland, Costume Designer

The Unusual Suspects
Vanessa Loh, Costume Designer

Why Are You Like This
Edie Kurzer APDG, Costume Designer

PHOTOPLAY DESIGN FOR A COMMERCIAL AWARD

LiSTNR “Open Your Ears”
Josephine Wagstaff, Production Designer
Veronica Jaramillo, Designer

Michael Hill Jeweller “Christmas Jewellery”
Zenon Kohler, Visual Effects Supervisor
Rob Conn, Lead 3D and Animator, 
Cam Wright, Look Developer and Lighting,
Steven Leacey, Lead Compositor,
Glenn Cone, Compositor

Westpac “Life is Eventful”
Sherree Philips, Production Designer

Xbox Halo Infinite
Maria Pattison, Costume Designer

WYSIWYG 3D DESIGN FOR A DIGITAL PRODUCTION OR PERFORMANCE AWARD

The Witcher – Netflix International Launch (Thailand)            
Ian Anderson, Visual Effects Supervisor        
Rob Conn, Lead 3D Artist and FX, 
Cam Wright, Lighting and FX, 
Brad Coomber, FX, 
Bruno Ribeiro Profeta, Motion Graphics, 
Ben Ying, Compositor

Mortal Kombat
Method Studios
Nicholas Tripodi, Animator

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Method Studios
Nathan Ortiz, Visual Effects Supervisor

The Tomorrow War
Method Studios
Nathan Ortiz, Visual Effects Supervisor

STORM FX ANIMATION DESIGN AWARD

National Film And Sound Archive “Media And Me”
Ian Anderson, Animation Director/Lead Animator

Peter Rabbit 2
Animal Logic
Simon Whiteley, Animation Production Designer

Subway “Elfventure”
Cutting Edge
Zenon Kohler, Director and VFX Supervisor, 
Ian Anderson, Animation Director and VFX Supervisor, 
Andrew Kimberley, Animator, Modeller and Rigger, 
Brendan Jacquin, Animator, 
Cam Wright, Lighting

STANMART FILM SERVICES SET DECORATION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Dive Club
Joseph Tiernan, Set Decorator

Firebite
Michael Leon, Set Decorator  
Amy Baker, Production Designer

La Brea (Season 1)
Rob Molnar, Set Decorator
Marty Manca,
Nick Hepburn,
Sam Jamieson, 
Senior Buyer/Dressers
Romy McCann,
Jane MacDonald, Buyer/Dressers

Total Control (Season 2)
Jamie Cranney, Set Decorator

NEXT PRINTING GRAPHIC DESIGN AWARD

Clickbait
Daniel Willis, Graphic Designer
Lauren Crasco, Production Designer, 
Jacqueline Halpin, Graphic Designer, 
Lachlan Brennan, Graphics Coordinator,
Ahmad Arief Adiwijaya, Graphic Designer

Kate
Matt Hatton, Graphic Designer

New Gold Mountain
Stephanie Leigh, Graphic Designer

Pieces Of Her
Jacqui Schofield, Graphic Designer
Khristine Perez, Graphic Designer, 
Marcella Tattersall, Graphic Designer, 
Mathilda Robba, Graphic Designer

CATHERINE MARTIN MAKE-UP, PROSTHETIC MAKE-UP OR HAIR DESIGN AWARD

Nine Perfect Strangers
Nikki Gooley, Hair and/or Make-up Designer

Pieces of Her
Jason Baird, Prosthetics Designer
Wizzy Molineaux, Make-up Designer, 
Sean Genders, Prosthetic Artist, 
Brit Jones, Prosthetic Assistant, 
Stanislav Pacavra, Mould Maker, 
Zara Long, Prosthetic Silicone Technician

Young Rock
Katherine Brown, Hair and/or Make-up Designer
Michael Krehl,
Maria Zimmerman,
Vicki Sands,
Sara Shadbolt,
 Multi-Disciplinary Designers

CREATIVE CRUNCHERS MULTI-DISCIPLINE DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Guess How Much I Love You?        
Isla Shaw, Multi-disciplinary Designer
Benjamin Brockman, Lighting Designer

HOUSE            
Charlotte Lane, Multi-disciplinary Designer

The Boomkak Panto
Michael Hankin, Multi-disciplinary Designer

Zombie Thoughts
Isabella Andronos, Multi-disciplinary Designer
Jessie Singh, Associate Designer, 
Jasmine Rizk, Lighting Designer,
Xing Lin, Video Designer

FILM CARS AUSTRALIA PRODUCTION DESIGN OR COSTUME DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD

All My Friends Are Racist
Vanessa Loh, Costume Designer

All We Have Is Time
Wei Guo, Production Designer
Alfonso Coronel, Art Director, 
Lin Kerr, Graphic Designer, 
Amelia Hutchinson, Property Master

Finding Jedda
Courtney Westbrook, Production Designer
Sabina Myers, Costume Designer

The Home Team
Emma Bourke, Production Designer
Veronique Benett,
Aileen Fang,
Isabel Macmaster, 
Art Directors
Rose Montgomery, Property Master

NIDA FOUNDATION TRUST EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Perfect Stranger
Hayden Relf, Set Designer

Promiscuous/Cities
Casey Harper-Wood, Costume Designer

REVOLT. SHE SAID. REVOLT AGAIN.
Phoenix Mae, Costume Designer and Angelina Meany, Set Designer

Two Twenty Somethings Decide Never To Be Stressed About Anything Ever Again. Ever.  
Aislinn King, Designer            
Antony Hateley, Lighting Designer

AFTRS EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A SCREEN PRODUCTION AWARD

Concrete Jungle Fever         
Imogen Walsh, Production Designer

Green Hearts Sun
Juliette Whitney, Set Designer
Olivia Cummings, Designer
Kerem Hulusi, Art Director

House on Fire
Jess Hole, Costume Designer

Obsessed
Jess Hole, Production Designer

HARLEQUIN FLOORS PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Frayed (Season 2)
Fiona Donovan APDG, Production Designer

La Brea
Carrie Kennedy APDG and Ben Morieson APDG, Production Designers
Kate Saunders, Supervising Art Director, 
Ben Barber, Art Director (Episodes 5-10),
Jennifer Davis, Art Director (Episodes 1-4), 
Rob Molnar, Set Decorator, 
Paul Buck, Property Master

The Newsreader
Melinda Doring, Production Designer
Janie Parker, Art Director, 
Kim Reed, Set Decorator, 
Jane Murphy, Property Master, 
Pia McDowell, Senior Buyer/Dresser

The Tourist
Scott Bird APDG, Production Designer
Alice Lanagan, Supervising Art Director, 
Rolland Pike, Set Decorator, 
Maddy Worthington, Set Decorator, 
Gareth Wilkes, Art Director

VECTORWORKS AUSTRALIA SET DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

American Psycho The Musical
Isabel Hudson, Set Designer

Guards at the Taj
James Browne, Production Designer

Once On This Island
Madeleine Barlow, Set Designer

The Heeler Home – Only On Airbnb
Yvette Turnbull, Production Designer

DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

Gold
Sam Hobbs, Production Designer

Swan Song
Annie Beauchamp APDG, Production Designer
Michael Diner,
Callum Webster, 
Art Directors

The Drover’s Wife
Sam Hobbs, Production Designer

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
Esther Rosenberg, Production Designer

CAMERON’S MANAGEMENT OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO DESIGN AWARD

The Cameron’s Management Outstanding Contribution to Design Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the 2022 APDG Awards ceremony. 

EVENT ENGINEERING ARTISAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Event Engineering Artisan Lifetime Achievement Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the 2022 APDG Awards ceremony. 

HERO FROCK HIRE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

A Christmas Number One
Olivia Simpson, Costume Designer
Katie Ukleja, Costume Supervisor,
Ivy Hill,
Javiera Imbert,
Christina Campagna,
India Arbuthnott,
Multi-Disciplinary Designers

Friends and Strangers
Olivia Simpson, Costume Designer
Amelia Fell, Hair and/or Make-up Designer,
Milena Stojanovska, Production Designer,
Marnie Perkins, Set Decorator,
Ted Wilson, Art Department Co-ordinator

Mortal Kombat
Cappi Ireland, Costume Designer

The Drover’s Wife
Tess Schofield APDG, Costume Designer
Christine Mutton, Costume Supervisor,
Cris Baldwin,
Leigh Bucchanan,
Michelle Wiki,
Carina Caladrone,
Multi-Disciplinary Designers

THE JENNIE TATE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD SPONSORED BY HLA MANAGEMENT

Killing Katie: Confessions of a Book Club
Tobhiyah Stone Feller, Costume Designer
Renata Beslik, Costume Supervisor

SandSong
Jennifer Irwin APDG, Costume Designer

The Producers
Madeleine Barlow, Costume Designer

Wudjung: Not the Past
Jennifer Irwin APDG, Costume Designer

JMB FX STUDIO COSTUME DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Frayed (Season 2)
Nina Edwards APDG, Costume Designer

New Gold Mountain
Cappi Ireland, Costume Designer

The Unusual Suspects
Vanessa Loh, Costume Designer

Why Are You Like This
Edie Kurzer APDG, Costume Designer

PHOTOPLAY DESIGN FOR A COMMERCIAL AWARD

LiSTNR “Open Your Ears”
Josephine Wagstaff, Production Designer
Veronica Jaramillo, Designer

Michael Hill Jeweller “Christmas Jewellery”
Zenon Kohler, Visual Effects Supervisor
Rob Conn, Lead 3D and Animator,
Cam Wright, Look Developer and Lighting,
Steven Leacey, Lead Compositor,
Glenn Cone, Compositor

Westpac “Life is Eventful”
Sherree Philips, Production Designer

Xbox Halo Infinite
Maria Pattison, Costume Designer

WYSIWYG 3D DESIGN FOR A DIGITAL PRODUCTION OR PERFORMANCE AWARD

The Witcher – Netflix International Launch (Thailand)
Ian Anderson, Visual Effects Supervisor
Rob Conn, Lead 3D Artist and FX,
Cam Wright, Lighting and FX,
Brad Coomber, FX,
Bruno Ribeiro Profeta, Motion Graphics,
Ben Ying, Compositor

Mortal Kombat
Method Studios
Nicholas Tripodi, Animator

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Method Studios
Nathan Ortiz, Visual Effects Supervisor

The Tomorrow War
Method Studios
Nathan Ortiz, Visual Effects Supervisor

STORM FX ANIMATION DESIGN AWARD

National Film And Sound Archive “Media And Me”
Ian Anderson, Animation Director/Lead Animator

Peter Rabbit 2
Animal Logic
Simon Whiteley, Animation Production Designer

Subway “Elfventure”
Cutting Edge
Zenon Kohler, Director and VFX Supervisor,
Ian Anderson, Animation Director and VFX Supervisor,
Andrew Kimberley, Animator, Modeller and Rigger,
Brendan Jacquin, Animator,
Cam Wright, Lighting

STANMART FILM SERVICES SET DECORATION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Dive Club
Joseph Tiernan, Set Decorator

Firebite
Michael Leon, Set Decorator
Amy Baker, Production Designer

La Brea (Season 1)
Rob Molnar, Set Decorator
Marty Manca,
Nick Hepburn,
Sam Jamieson,
Senior Buyer/Dressers
Romy McCann,
Jane MacDonald, Buyer/Dressers

Total Control (Season 2)
Jamie Cranney, Set Decorator

NEXT PRINTING GRAPHIC DESIGN AWARD

Clickbait
Daniel Willis, Graphic Designer
Lauren Crasco, Production Designer,
Jacqueline Halpin, Graphic Designer,
Lachlan Brennan, Graphics Coordinator,
Ahmad Arief Adiwijaya, Graphic Designer

Kate
Matt Hatton, Graphic Designer

New Gold Mountain
Stephanie Leigh, Graphic Designer

Pieces Of Her
Jacqui Schofield, Graphic Designer
Khristine Perez, Graphic Designer,
Marcella Tattersall, Graphic Designer,
Mathilda Robba, Graphic Designer

CATHERINE MARTIN MAKE-UP, PROSTHETIC MAKE-UP OR HAIR DESIGN AWARD

Nine Perfect Strangers
Nikki Gooley, Hair and/or Make-up Designer

Pieces of Her
Jason Baird, Prosthetics Designer
Wizzy Molineaux, Make-up Designer,
Sean Genders, Prosthetic Artist,
Brit Jones, Prosthetic Assistant,
Stanislav Pacavra, Mould Maker,
Zara Long, Prosthetic Silicone Technician

Young Rock
Katherine Brown, Hair and/or Make-up Designer
Michael Krehl,
Maria Zimmerman,
Vicki Sands,
Sara Shadbolt,
Multi-Disciplinary Designers

CREATIVE CRUNCHERS MULTI-DISCIPLINE DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Guess How Much I Love You?
Isla Shaw, Multi-disciplinary Designer
Benjamin Brockman, Lighting Designer

HOUSE
Charlotte Lane, Multi-disciplinary Designer

The Boomkak Panto
Michael Hankin, Multi-disciplinary Designer

Zombie Thoughts
Isabella Andronos, Multi-disciplinary Designer
Jessie Singh, Associate Designer,
Jasmine Rizk, Lighting Designer,
Xing Lin, Video Designer

FILM CARS AUSTRALIA PRODUCTION DESIGN OR COSTUME DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD

All My Friends Are Racist
Vanessa Loh, Costume Designer

All We Have Is Time
Wei Guo, Production Designer
Alfonso Coronel, Art Director,
Lin Kerr, Graphic Designer,
Amelia Hutchinson, Property Master

Finding Jedda
Courtney Westbrook, Production Designer
Sabina Myers, Costume Designer

The Home Team
Emma Bourke Production Designer
Veronique Benett,
Aileen Fang,
Isabel Macmaster,
Art Directors
Rose Montgomery, Property Master

NIDA FOUNDATION TRUST EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Perfect Stranger
Hayden Relf, Set Designer

Promiscuous/Cities
Casey Harper-Wood, Costume Designer

REVOLT. SHE SAID. REVOLT AGAIN.
Phoenix Mae, Costume Designer and Angelina Meany, Set Designer

Two Twenty Somethings Decide Never To Be Stressed About Anything Ever Again. Ever.
Aislinn King, Designer
Antony Hateley, Lighting Designer

AFTRS EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A SCREEN PRODUCTION AWARD

Concrete Jungle Fever
Imogen Walsh, Production Designer

Green Hearts Sun
Juliette Whitney, Set Designer
Olivia Cummings, Designer,
Kerem Hulusi, Art Director

House on Fire
Jess Hole, Costume Designer

Obsessed
Jess Hole, Production Designer

HARLEQUIN FLOORS PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Frayed (Season 2)
Fiona Donovan APDG, Production Designer

La Brea
Carrie Kennedy APDG and Ben Morieson APDG, Production Designers
Kate Saunders, Supervising Art Director,
Ben Barber, Art Director (Episodes 5-10),
Jennifer Davis, Art Director (Episodes 1-4),
Rob Molnar, Set Decorator,
Paul Buck, Property Master

The Newsreader
Melinda Doring, Production Designer
Janie Parker, Art Director,
Kim Reed, Set Decorator,
Jane Murphy, Property Master,
Pia McDowell, Senior Buyer/Dresser

The Tourist
Scott Bird APDG, Production Designer
Alice Lanagan, Supervising Art Director,
Rolland Pike, Set Decorator,
Maddy Worthington, Set Decorator,
Gareth Wilkes, Art Director

VECTORWORKS AUSTRALIA SET DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

American Psycho The Musical
Isabel Hudson, Set Designer

Guards at the Taj
James Browne, Production Designer

Once On This Island
Madeleine Barlow, Set Designer

The Heeler Home – Only On Airbnb
Yvette Turnbull, Production Designer

DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

Gold
Sam Hobbs, Production Designer

Swan Song
Annie Beauchamp APDG, Production Designer
Michael Diner,
Callum Webster,
Art Directors

The Drover’s Wife
Sam Hobbs, Production Designer

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
Esther Rosenberg, Production Designer

CAMERON’S MANAGEMENT OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO DESIGN AWARD

The Cameron’s Management Outstanding Contribution to Design Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the 2022 APDG Awards ceremony.

EVENT ENGINEERING ARTISAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Event Engineering Artisan Lifetime Achievement Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the 2022 APDG Awards ceremony.

Thank you to all the members who entered and all those that judged. We look forward to celebrating the outstanding work by so many talented designers on August 14, 2022 at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.