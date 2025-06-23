‘The Edge’ (Trailer)

Jane Larkin’s The Edge follows three female athletes as they navigate the pressure, politics, and personal journeys that come with elite competition. From love and identity to morality and mental health, the film tackles the issues too often hidden behind the medals.

Larkin wrote the script and stars alongside powerlifter Lily Riley and Japanese Paralympic swimmer Mei Ichinose, with the cast also including Olympic gold medalists Sally Pearson and Leisel Jones, Tokyo Olympian Riley Day, and Paralympian Braeden Jason.

The writer/director also executive produces with Jade van der Lei, with Bradley Dilworth, Ben Knibb, and Michelle Larkin serving as associate producers.

The Edge, a 3lite Productions project, is now available to stream on Netflix, following its world premiere at this year’s Gold Coast Film Festival.