ABC investigative crime series The Family Court Murders follows Walkley award-winning crime journalist and author, Debi Marshall, as she explores the shocking series of bombings and shootings in the 1980’s that became known in the national psyche as the Family Court Murders.

There were four murders, five bombs, and two shootings in the relentless campaign of terror by Leonard Warwick, who outwitted police for decades and committed acts of domestic terrorism so extreme that, 30 years later, victims still shudder at his name.

But while most of the attacks hit at the very heart of the newly established Family Court, there were other victims far removed from the judicial system.

These audacious attacks, fueled by a bitter custody dispute, rocked the nation and remained unsolved for more than 30 years.

Featuring exclusive interviews with victims and their families, The Family Court Murders details Marshall’s tireless investigation in the lead up to Warwick’s 2020 conviction on all charges but one.

Her live examination of these chilling events takes the audience into the mind of a psychopathic serial killer and continues to seek answers to questions that haunt the cases.

Is there a connection between Leonard Warwick, the murder of his brother-in-law, and the mysterious disappearance of his sister?

Decades on, this story is far from over.

The series is a Media Stockade and Said & Done production and is directed by Chris Thorburn. Madeleine Hetherton-Miau, Rebecca Barry, and Debi Marshall are producing, with Mark Morrissey executive producing. Commissioning editor for the ABC is Stephen Oliver, while Flame Distribution is on board as an international distributor.

The Family Court Murders premieres Tuesday, May 10 at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.