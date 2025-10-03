‘The Family Next Door’ lands at AMC Networks for US, ITV for UK

Sphere Abacus has secured a raft of international sales for Beyond Entertainment and Muse Entertainment drama The Family Next Door, including AMC Networks for the US and Canada and ITV in the UK.

Other buyers include CBC Gem (Canada), ITV (UK), Pickbox (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria), Sky Free (New Zealand), RTE (Ireland), YLE (Finland), TV4 (Sweden) and Proximus (Belgium).

An adaptation of Sally Hepworth’s New York Times bestseller, The Family Next Door stars Teresa Palmer and Bella Heathcote, and explores the challenges of motherhood, marriage, friendship, and the complexities of family identity.

It centres on the enigmatic Isabelle (Palmer), who moves into a small seaside cul-de-sac where her obsessive drive to solve a compelling mystery, casts suspicion on four neighbouring families. Her quest to reunite one family will have consequences for them all.

In addition to Palmer and Heathcote the series also stars Sarah Scheller, Catherine McClements, Ming Zhu Hii, Jane Harber, Bob Morley, Daniel Henshall, Tane Williams Accra, Dominic Ona Ariki and Maria Angelico.

Sarah Scheller penned the series alongside Pip Karmel, Julia Moriarty and Andrew Anastasios, with Emma Freeman directing. Dean O’Toole was series producer, while Melinda Wearne was the producer. David Ogilvy, Jenny O’Shea, Joel Rice, and Meghan Mathes Jacobs executive produced, alongside the ABC’s Rachel Okine and Rebecca Anderson.

Since its August debut on the ABC, The Family Next Door has set a record as the fastest-growing commissioned drama premiere on ABC iview.