‘The Family Next Door’ (Trailer)

Beyond Entertainment and Muse Entertainment’s adaptation of 2018 novel The Family Next Door centres on an enigmatic woman whose obsessive drive to solve a mystery casts suspicion on four families in the small seaside cul-de-sac where she has taken up residence.

The cast also includes Bella Heathcote, Philippa Northeast, Bob Morley, Catherine McClements, Ming Zhu Hii, Jane Harber, Daniel Henshall, Tane Williams Accra, Dominic Ona Ariki, and Maria Angelico.

Sarah Scheller penned the series alongside Pip Karmel, Julia Moriarty, and Andrew Anastasios, with Emma Freeman directing. Dean O’Toole was series producer, while Melinda Wearne was the producer. David Ogilvy, Jenny O’Shea, Joel Rice, and Meghan Mathes Jacobs executive produced, alongside the ABC’s Rachel Okine and Rebecca Anderson.

The Family Next Door had major production investment from Screen Australia and the ABC, and was developed and produced in association with VicScreen. Sphere Abacus is handling international distribution.

The six-part suburban mystery drama series will premiere on Sunday, August 10 at 8pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.