‘The First Inventors’ (Trailer)

Four-part documentary series The First Inventors sees actor and proud Tiwi Islander man Rob Collins lead a team of First Nations investigators as they uncover more than 65,000 years of invention and innovation.

The Ronde Media project, co-produced with Moogie Down Productions, is co-commission between NITV and Network 10, premiering June 15 8.30pm. .

The First Inventors is the story of how entire landscapes were transformed, how prehistoric events were recorded as far back as the last ice age, how people navigated over extraordinary distances, and how whole societies were organised.

From ancient superhighways for trade, long distance communication systems using secret languages engraved into message sticks, and unique social systems built to maintain genetic diversity, The First Inventors not only explores the past, but questions whether this ancient knowledge might hold answers to humanity’s most pressing modern challenges.

The First Inventors is directed by Larissa Behrendt. Series producer is Max Bourke, with co-producer Cian McCue. Executive producers Ben Davies and Ben Commens.

Major production investment in The First Inventors comes via Screen Australia in association with NITV. It is also financed with support from the National Indigenous Australians Agency, with Tourism Australia, Screen NSW and Screen Territory.

New episodes will air weekly, and will be available to stream for free on 10 Play and SBS On Demand, where it will be subtitled in Arabic and Simplified Chinese.