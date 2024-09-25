The HELM, VA Hire form strategic partnership

Television and event service provider The HELM is partnering with screen equipment rental house VA Hire to offer new opportunities for premium corporate content capture, live events, TV productions, and bespoke studio and live-stream broadcasts across the APAC region.

The strategic partnership has already helped deliver ALEXA 35 Live Multicam systems to the Australian market with the support of ARRI Australia, completing its first project with the new technology and developing a pipeline for future use following an initial delivery of 12 systems last month.

The HELM CEO Josh Moffat was excited about the staff and client opportunities ahead for his company.

“Being able to pair VA’s expansive cinematic inventory and experienced team with our broadcast pedigree and event technology offering, is a match made in heaven,” he said.

“The ALEXA 35 Live is a game changer and ARRI has been nothing short of phenomenal in initial workflow testing and training our teams to use this new technology. The picture out of the camera is second to none, and we look forward to being part of the systems development and use in the market. I am very excited about what the future holds as we develop the cinematic broadcast and content capture market in the region.”

VA Hire CEO Warren Day said the 12 ALEXA 35 Live represented “a truly cinematic option” for the broadcast market.

“We have had great success with the ALEXA 35 cameras in the TVC, TV drama, and feature market ever since their release and now we can offer the ALEXA 35 Live in the broadcast space to deliver the same awesome capture quality without compromise,” he said.

“It’s an exciting time and we’re delighted to be partnering with The HELM to deliver this to market both locally and internationally.”