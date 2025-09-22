‘The Idea of Australia’ (Trailer)

Blackfella Films’ The Idea of Australia is a four-part series that explores the myths that bind Australia and the events and people that have shaped the country’s democracy, place in the world, cultural identity, and the relationship between non-Indigenous and First Nations peoples.

Presenter Rachel Griffiths is joined by Governor-General Sam Mostyn, filmmaker Rachel Perkins, journalist Ray Martin, journalist and author Kerry O’Brien, activist and 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame, author and union official Thomas Mayo, economist Dr Ken Henry, author Bruce Pascoe, journalist and author Joyce Moullakis, anthropologist and author Professor Marcia Langton, historian Professor Henry Reynolds, former Socceroo and human rights advocate Craig Foster, actor, writer and producer Pallavi Sharda, author Julianne Schultz, and more.

The series is inspired and based on Schultz’s book The Idea of Australia: A search for the soul of the nation, and had major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW.

The Idea of Australia airs Wednesdays from October 15 at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.