‘The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers’ (Season Two teaser)

The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers returns next month, with Jack Steele, Liam, Dom, and Falcon taking pranks and punishments to a new level.

This time, they’ve roped in some famous friends to help create chaos including ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Shark, UFC heavyweight fighter Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa, and Olympic and Commonwealth Games Diver, Sam Fricker.

The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers is a Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) Australia for Paramount ANZ.

The new season will premiere Wednesday, August 14 at 8.30pm On 10 And 10 Play, and be available to stream on Paramount+.