‘The Kimberley’ (First Look)

ABC’s The Kimberley explores a year in the lives of the unique wildlife in one of Australia’s most remote and majestic landscapes.

Actor Mark Coles Smith, a Nyikina man from the lower Martuwarra (Fitzroy River) area, adventures into the Kimberley, tracking the journey of the Traditional Owners and passionate ecologists working to protect the region’s incredible biodiversity.

A Wild Pacific Media production, The Kimberley is written, narrated and produced by Coles Smith alongside producers and writers Nick Robinson and Peta Ayers. Robinson is also the director.

EPs are Electra Manikakis and Robinson, and the editors are Bobbi Hansel and Caspar Mazzotti, with editor and director of photography Jack Riley.

Screen Australia provided major production investment, with further support from Screen NSW. The series is produced in association with international broadcasters Love Nature and Arte France.

From the ABC, the commissioning editor is Stephen Oliver and the head of documentary and specialist Susie Jones. Blue Ant Studios will manage international sales. Post, digital and visual effects were supported by Screen NSW.

The Kimberley premieres May 13 at 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.