‘The Last Anniversary’ (Trailer)

Blossom Films and Made Up Stories’ The Last Anniversary stars Teresa Palmer as Sophie Honeywell, a woman who inherits a house on Scribbly Gum Island from her ex-boyfriend’s great-aunt Connie. Single and approaching 40, Sophie is intrigued by something else Connie left her – a promise that she might finally find the man of her dreams on Scribbly Gum Island. But perhaps what Sophie needs is an island full of women instead.

Palmer is joined in the cast by Miranda Richardson, Danielle Macdonald, Helen Thomson, Susan Prior, Claude Scott-Mitchell, Charlie Garber, Uli Latukefu, and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor.

John Polson directed all six episodes, while Samantha Strauss was head writer.

The pair executive produced the series alongside Moriarty, Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky, Blossom Films’ Kidman and Saari, Binge’s Alison Hurbert-Burns and Lana Greenhalgh, and Jodi Matterson. Made Up Stories Casey Haver is co-executive producer and Sarah L. Walker served as script producer.

The series will premiere on Binge on Thursday, March 27 2025 with weekly episode drops.