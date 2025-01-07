‘The Lost Tiger’ (Trailer)

The Lost Tiger is the first feature film from writer/director Chantelle Murray and the first Australian animated film to be written and directed by an Indigenous female filmmaker.

The film features Australian and New Zealand comedy icons (Rhys Darby, Celeste Barber, and Thomas Weatherall) voicing iconic Aussie animals such as kangaroos, platypi, quolls, and koalas.

The Lost Tiger follows Teo, a plucky young tiger and one of the last of his kind. Found abandoned and wearing a mysterious crystal necklace, he is adopted into a big, boisterous kangaroo family of travelling wrestlers.

After receiving visions from an unfamiliar land, Teo must suddenly embark on an epic quest to reconnect with his heritage and save his homeland from the clutches of destruction.

The film, which had its world premiere at Brisbane International Film Festival, was produced by Brisbane-based production company Like A Photon Creative (The Sloth Lane, Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back). It received funding from Screen Queensland’s Development and Production Fund.

The Lost Tiger will be released in cinemas by Maslow Entertainment on February 27.