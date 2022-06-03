Australian director Patrick Hughes’ latest project, The Man From Toronto, starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, premieres on Netflix June 24.

A case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur (Hart) to team up with a notorious assassin (Harrelson) — known as “The Man from Toronto” — in hopes of staying alive.

Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, Jencarlos Canela, and Ellen Barkin also star in the action comedy.

Robbie Fox wrote the script, based on a story he created with Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal produces with Todd Black and Steve Tisch.

The Man From Toronto is a Sony Pictures, Bron Studios and Escape Artists production.