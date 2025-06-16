‘The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste’ wins top prize at St Kilda

Pernell Marsden’s short The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste continues to generate acclaim, snaring the top prize at St Kilda Film Festival last night.

In addition to taking home the $10,000 Best Short Film award, the film’s leads, Libby Segal and Frankie Gillespie McKay, also jointly won the Best Young Actor gong.

Marsden’s tale of two best friends who embark on a high-stakes game of imagination also won the 2024 Melbourne International Film Festival’s Best Australian Short award, Sydney Film Festival’s Rouben Mamoulian Award for Best Director, and was nominated for an AWGIE Award.

St Kilda judges also recognised Emmalene Vidot and Savannah James’ I’m Not Your Heroine in multiple categories, winning both Best Documentary and Best Animation. The short follows a mother who is helpless to alleviate the pain of her son, who turns to drugs after his father-figure commits suicide.

Best Director went to Riley Blakeway for A Thousand Odd Days, a story about a young man who reflects on a day spent with his estranged mother, while Andrew Gough also won Best Achievement in Cinematography for his work on the film.

Kat Dominis, Mariana Rudan and Damian Walshe-Howling won Best Achievement in Screenplay for their film Unspoken. Set in Sydney 1979, it centres on a Croatian-born woman who is forced to expose a secretive love affair with her Australian boyfriend.

Best Achievement in Indigenous Filmmaking went to Motherhood in the Colony, directed by Genevieve Grieves and Aseel Tayah, while a special Judges’ Commendation in the category was given to Kalinda Palmer’s Re-imagining Our Futures: birthing.

The St Kilda Film Festival awards were presented last night at a ceremony at St Kilda Town Hall, hosted by Sammy J. The 2025 judging panel included cinematographer Ellery Ryan; filmmaker Rhianna Malezer; editor Cindy Clarkson; film programmer Spiro Economopoulos and City of Port Phillip First Peoples Programs Lead Fred Gesha.

St Kilda Film Festival is an Academy Awards qualifying event, with winners eligible for consideration for the Short Film and Documentary Short Oscars.

The full list of winners:

Best Original Score – Supported by JBL and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers:

Winner – Greg Dombrowski -The Horn

Alex Olijnyk – The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste

Ethan Hunter – Resonance

Matthew Shaw – Clown

Best Achievement in Sound Post-Production – Supported by Sennheiser and the Australian Screen Sound Guild:

Winner – Wiaan van der Westhuizen, Pliers

Luke O’Loughlin – Bőr

Frank Lipson – The Horn

Liam Annert & Sean Wilkinson – Unstoppable

Best Achievement in Editing – Supported by Roar Digital and Adobe:

Winner – James Ashbolt – Unstoppable

Michael Houlahan A.S.E – The Execution

Pernell Marsden – The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste

Graeme Pereira & Damian Walshe-Howling – Unspoken

Best Achievement in Screenplay – Supported by Australian Writers’ Guild and Cinema Nova:

Winner – Kat Dominis & Mariana Rudan & Damian Walshe-Howling – Unspoken

Maddie Grammatopoulos – Cordelia, Daughter of The Sea

Stefan Raabe – Dear Friend

Gregory Kelly & Pernell Marsden – The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste

Best Achievement in Indigenous Filmmaking – Supported by CitiPower:

Winner – Motherhood in the Colony

Re-imagining Our Futures: birthing – (Judges Commendation)

The Truth About the Telegraph

Ngarridurndeng Kured



Best Achievement in Cinematography – Sponsored by the Australian Cinematographers Society and Panavision:

Winner – Andrew Gough – A Thousand Odd Days

Patrick Coe – Die Bully Die

Ryan Bell – RAGE

Adam Howden ACS – Unstoppable



Best Young Actor – Supported by the Melbourne Actors Guild:

Winners – Libby Segal and Frankie Gillespie McKay – The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste

Pliers

Rash

Clown

Best Actor – Supported by Chameleon Casting:

Winner – Steve Mouzakis – Hiraeth

Angie Milliken – A Thousand Odd Days

Nora Goldbach – Bőr

Caroline Sparrow – Pliers

Best Animation – Supported by Deakin University:

Winner – I’m Not Your Heroine

Beyond Measure

Hanna: A Faerie Tale

Baggage

Best Documentary – Supported by Shaun Miller Lawyers:

Winner – I’m Not Your Heroine

Kentaro

I Like Long Walks on Parramatta Road

Tarzan Pants (2023)

Best Director – Supported by the Australian Directors Guild and AFTRS:

Winner – Riley Blakeway – A Thousand Odd Days

Pernell Marsden – The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste

Bee Jessup – Bicker

Kate McGuinness – I Like Long Walks on Parramatta Road

Best Innovation Award – Sponsored by VicScreen:

Winner – I Like Long Walks on Parramatta Road

Bluebird

Rage

Red Earth

Best Short Film:

Winner – The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste

A Long Drive

Unspoken

Hiraeth

I’m Not Your Heroine



Best Youth Short Film – Supported by the City of Port Phillip and JMC Academy:

Winner – Ari Quig – Diced Peaches