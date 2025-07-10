The Mercury launches health and safety fund for short films

South Australia’s The Mercury has launched a fund aimed at raising health and wellbeing standards on the state’s short films.

The Hamilton Health and Safety Fund was conceived and championed by producer Bettina Hamilton of Black Cat White Rabbit Productions, who has also worked extensively as a line producer.

Hamilton identified a need for improved resources for health and safety in short-form productions, and established the fund with support from her company and The Hanlon Larsen Screen Fellowship, with opportunities for more private funding underway.

“Short films often have very limited resources and are frequently made by cast and crew in the early stages of their careers. This can make it challenging for producers to fully understand and address the health and safety needs of their projects. The intention of the Hamilton Health & Safety Fund is to assist emerging filmmakers to fulfill these requirements by providing targeted funding specifically for this purpose—ultimately making short film production safer for everyone involved,” she said.

“It is my hope that this initiative will also lead to improved wellbeing outcomes for the South Australian film industry over time, with our up-and-coming filmmakers already thinking about and implementing better health and safety practices across all stages of production.”

The Mercruy will distribute $8,000 annually over the next three years, with grants of up to $1,000 per project available exclusively to Mercury subscribers. Hamilton and The Mercury are also actively seeking opportunities to help continue the fund into the future.

Eligible expenses include but are not limited to safety supervisors, on-set nurses, PPE, first aid kits and training, intimacy coordinators, and access coordinators.



The Mercury general manager Sarah Lancaster said the organisation was proud to support and manage the initiative.

“Encouraging emerging filmmakers to prioritise health, wellbeing, and safety from the earliest stages of project development represents a significant step forward in skills development across the sector. Providing targeted funding for on-set safety activities will not only improve conditions during production but also strengthen career readiness. We’re equally excited to expand the benefits of The Mercury’s subscription model, delivering even greater value to our members through access to these new opportunities.”

The Hamilton Health & Safety Fund is a rolling fund and expressions of interest (EOI) are now open.