The Mercury opens applications for $136k Quicksilver Production Fund

South Australian not-for-profit screen organisation The Mercury is inviting applications for the next round of its Quicksilver Production Funding, offering $136,000 to short film creators.

Supported by the South Australian Film Corporation, grants ranging from $8,000 to $50,000 will be available for eight teams to produce a narrative fiction, documentary, or animation up to 15 minutes long.

At least two of the $10,000 grants will be awarded to projects where First Nations people hold the majority of key creative roles.

As part of the initiative, in-kind support will also be provided by way of equipment and facilities hire at The Mercury, public liability and volunteer insurance cover, a suite of contract templates and production forms, paid project mentoring from an ATL industry mentor, and the use of the Mercury’s Iris Cinema auditions and a cast & crew screening.

It comes after a trio of Quicksilver-funded projects – Alies Sluiter’s Boy on Fire, Henry Reimer Meaney’s The Hitcher, and Alice Yang’s Finding Jia – screened at this year’s Adelaide Film Festival, with Finding Jia receiving the jury-determined Shorts Award.

The Mercury general manager Sarah Lancaster said the organisation was pleased to work with the SAFC in developing the next generation of filmmakers in the state.

“The funding of short film projects presents a major opportunity for emerging and early career practitioners to hone their skills, strengthen connection with collaborators and advance their careers,” she said.

SAFC CEO Kate Croser said the Quicksilver Funding offered a “rare and valuable” opportunity for SA creatives.

“I’m excited by the incredible calibre of talent and creative voices beginning their screen careers in SA and the SAFC is so pleased to continue our ongoing support for The Mercury and the Quicksilver Production Initiative,” she said.

Quicksilver applicants are encouraged to participate in the upcoming one-day Launch Lab led by producer Rebecca Summerton on the art of pitching, set to be held on Saturday, November 30. The Mercury’s Quicksilver Script Consultations are also running throughout November.

Applications close 11.59pm on Monday, December 3. Find out more information here.



