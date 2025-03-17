The Mercury unveils eight projects to share $136k from Quicksilver Production Fund

A dark comedy about a misfit racehorse and his down-on-his-luck con artist owner and a story about a cursed radio station produced by the minds behind Lesbian Space Princess are among eight projects that will share in $136,000 from The Mercury’s Quicksilver Production Fund.

Tim Hodgson and writer/director Nicole Miller have been awarded the $50,000 grant to realise their vision for Lucky Nine Fingers, in which down-on-his-luck Marty, attempts to settle old debts by overselling shares in a dud racehorse, only for the scheme to come back and bite him.

Fresh from taking home the Teddy Award for Best Feature at last month’s Berlinale, Leela Varghese and Emma Hough Hobbs are set to produce Alice Lam’s Strange Devil Signals, one of five projects to receive a $10,000 grant. Varghese’s SXSW Award-winning short I’m The Most Racist Person I Know is a previous Quicksilver recipient.

Funded by the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), the grants enable short film teams to produce their projects and access mentoring, script consultation, production support, filmmaking equipment, and post-production facilities.

The Mercury general manager Sarah Lancaster said the initiative underscored the Mercury’s role as an “incubator for fresh voices and diverse storytelling within the screen industry”.

“With one creative team receiving $50,000 to produce their project and take it to the world’s stage, all teams receiving above-the-line mentoring and guidance for all projects, and access to the

new onsite filmmaking facilities at The Mercury, the Quicksilver Production Fund is a unique initiative that champions artistic vision and launches careers. I look forward to watching the development of these unique projects and following their creative journeys.”

SAFC head of production and development Leanne Saunders said the agency was pleased to foster the growth and development of emerging South Australian screen talents through the fund.

“Talent and career-boosting initiatives like Quicksilver are so important when it comes to cultivating our up-and-coming screen storytellers, providing opportunities for new voices to be heard and talents from a range of backgrounds and experience to collaborate on leading creative projects in new ways,” she said.

The selected projects are as follows:

$50,000 (one project)

Lucky Nine Fingers

Producer: Tim Hodgson

Writer/Director: Nicole Miller

Logline: Lucky Nine Fingers is a dark comedy about down-on-his-luck Marty, who attempts to settle old debts by overselling shares in a dud racehorse. Only to find this ‘sure bet’ scheme comes back to bite him.

$20,000 (one project)

Forget Me, Not

Producer: Sarah Wormald

Director: Tamara Hardman

Writers: Sophie Morgan, Tamara Hardman

Logline: Following a near drowning, Sadie awakens in a secluded seaside home and

must rely on her partner Adrian to fill in the substantial holes in her memory, but when a

strange mark appears on her skin, she questions if her relationship with Adrian was as

perfect as he claims it was.

$10,000 (five projects)

Stewed

Producer: Lilla Berry

Writer/Director: Pearl Berry

Logline: After waking up in an unknown place with no memory of how she got there, Kelly

is forced to reflect on her self-destructive behaviour as she tries to piece together the

night before.

False Narrative

Producers: Thibul Nettle, Travis Akbar

Writer/Director: Travis Akbar

Logline: When a rising First Nations boxer is falsely accused of heinous crimes after his

image is mistakenly used in a viral news report, he must confront the social, emotional,

and physical consequences of a media- fueled witch hunt while battling for his identity,

accountability, and resilience.

The Other House

Producers: Charlie Milne, Juniper Dew

Director: David Friswell

Writer: Charlie Milne

Logline: A bittersweet short film about two children who meet across three consecutive

Christmases while their families fall apart year by year.

Finding Harmony

Producer: Lysah Phoenix

Director: Cameron Edser

Writer: Lysah Phoenix

Logline: A bunny who experiences the world differently and a portal-hopping kangaroo

show the forest community that true harmony emerges when everyone’s unique way of

being is embraced

Strange Devil Signals

Producers: Emma Hough Hobbs, Leela Varghese

Writer/Director: Alice Lam

Logline: Three twenty-somethings struggling to run an amateur radio station find their

work cut out for them when the station is cursed by a witch, and starts receiving calls

from the literal depths of hell.

$8,000 (one project)

Ananab Ananab

Producer: Emma Beech

Writer/Director: Emily Steel

Logline: When an eleven-year-old boy loses his mum’s attention to her new Pentecostal

Christian faith, he fakes speaking in tongues to get it back