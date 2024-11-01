‘The Moogai’ brings dose of reality to psychological horror

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Moogai is a fictional spirit or monster in the Bundjalung language, but for Bundjalung/Wiradjuri nations writer-director Jon Bell, the Moogai is grounded in a shocking reality.

“We’d had our own sort of personal experiences,” he says. “I had an uncle who was stolen. My missus was running from welfare fellas coming to take her when she was little and my mum and my father-in-law had those experiences.”

It continues even today with the children of First Nations people at far higher risk of be...