‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ (Official Trailer) 

Written by Shaun Grant and directed by Justin Kurzel, The Narrow Road to the Deep North is a five-part drama adapted from Richard Flanagan’s 2014 Man Booker prize-winning novel.

Jacob Elordi stars as Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans, whose all-too-brief love affair with his uncle Keith’s (Simon Baker) young wife Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young) shaped his life.

Ciarán Hinds plays the older Dorrigo in the 1980s, while Olivia DeJonge is the younger Ella, and Heather Mitchell her older counterpart. The cast also includes Thomas Weatherall as Frank Gardiner, Show Kasamatsu as Major Nakamura, and Charles An as The Goanna. Simon Baker is also in the cast.

Grant and Kurzel executive produced the series alongside Flanagan, and Curio Pictures’ Porter and Rachel Gardner, with Alexandra Taussig producing. Screen Australia provided principal production funding, with assistance via Screen NSW’s Made in NSW and PDV Funds. Sony Pictures Television is handling international distribution.

All five episodes of the Curio Pictures series will be available to stream on Prime Video from April 18.