‘The Offing’ (Trailer)

Koko Crozier and Lily Lunder’s psychological thriller The Offing follows two girls who embark on a scenic coastal escape that spirals into chaos.

Struggling to outrun their pasts, Neviah, a tormented recluse, and Freya, an enigmatic stranger, find their friendship tested at every turn, with all roads leading to a shocking revelation.

The cast includes Jaimie Wood, Isabella Mangano, Jacob Pontil-Scala, Isobel Lauber, Andy Steuart, Milijana Cancar, Zahra Akinsanya, Ruby Akinsanya, Cassandra Valentine, Miranda Anwar, Maria England and Charlotte Claire.

The Offing marks both Lunder and Crozier’s feature debut; the duo, who are writers, directors and producers, were just 18 when the project began. Executive producers include Ben Lunder, Renee Lunder and Christopher L. Crozier. Music is by Thomas Law.

A North American premiere is set for October 10 on Amazon Prime, with Australian screenings planned later this year.