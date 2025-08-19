‘The People vs Robodebt’ (Trailer)

CJZ’s three-part docudrama The People vs Robodebt unravels the devastating human story behind one of Australia’s greatest political scandals.

In the long, hot summer of 2016, the federal government’s new Online Compliance Intervention scheme roared like a bushfire through Australian society. This automated welfare system soon became known as Robodebt, and over the next three years, almost half a million Australians were hounded to pay back debts they did not owe. The system was later found to be inaccurate, unethical, and illegal. Some people lost their savings, their homes, their marriages, and a few lost their lives.

Using a potent combination of gripping documentary story-telling with high end drama, the seriesfollows the tireless and heroic efforts of these extraordinary people who fought against the system: the Robodebt victims and their angry families, the crusading social media activists, the whistleblowers and investigative journalists, the tenacious lawyers, as well as the forgotten victims of Robodebt: the Centrelink workers who bravely battled the system from within – their complaints falling on deaf ears.

Ben Lawrence directed the series, while Jane Allen served as writer and script producer. CJZ creative director Michael Cordell was executive producer, and Paula Bycroft was supervising executive producer.

All three episodes of The People vs Robodebt will premiere on SBS on Demand on September 24, airing weekly on SBS.