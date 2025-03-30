‘The Piano’ (Official Trailer)

Hosted by Amanda Keller, Eureka Productions’ The Piano offers Australians the chance to showcase their piano playing talents. These pianists will turn public spaces into hubs of musical brilliance, captivating shoppers, commuters, and passersby as they pause in awe of the performances.

What they don’t know is that they are being observed by two renowned expert musicians, Harry Connick, Jr., and Andrea Lam.

Hidden away during each performance and watching every note played, they’ve been tasked with choosing a pianist from each location to mentor. They will then prepare them for a life-changing performance at one of Australia’s most revered stages, the Sydney City Recital Hall.

The ABC, Piano Plus, and The Piano are celebrating the power of music and connection, delivering donated pop-up pianos to up to 20 towns across Australia. People can nominate where they’d like to see a piano here.

Bethan Briegel-Jones, Gemma Murphy and Josie Mason Campbell executive produced the series, working with ABC commissioning editor Julie Hanna, ABC head of documentary and specialist Susie Jones and ABC head of arts, music and events Kath Earle.

The Piano will premiere on May 4 at 7.30pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to watch the same day on ABC iview.