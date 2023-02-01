Adapted from Tom Holt’s seven-book fantasy series, Jeffrey Walker’s The Portable Door follows Paul Carpenter (Patrick Gibson) and Sophie Pettingel (Sophie Wilde), two lowly, put-upon interns who begin working at the mysterious London firm J.W. Wells & Co. and become steadily aware that their employers are anything but conventional.

Charismatic villains Humphrey Wells (Christoph Waltz), the CEO of the company, and middle manager Dennis Tanner (Sam Neill) are disrupting the world of magic by bringing modern corporate strategy to ancient magical practices, and Paul and Sophie discover the true agenda of the vast corporation where they work.

The cast also includes Miranda Otto, Chris Pang, Jessica De Gouw, Rachel House, Arka Das, and Damon Herriman.

A Jim Henson Company and Story Bridge Films production, The Portable Door is produced by Todd Fellman and Bianca Lista. The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Chris Lytton are executive producing with Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton, Brian Beckmann, and Ying Ye, as well as Julia Stuart and Laura Grange from Sky, and Stan’s Cailah Scobie and Shana Levine.

Financing and distribution partners for the film include Sky, Stan, Madman Entertainment, MEP Capital, Fulcrum Media Finance, and Arclight Films International.

Development and production support was provided by Screen Queensland and Screen NSW. Arclight Films is handling international rights to The Portable Door, while UTA’s Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance are jointly representing the film’s North American rights.

The Portable Door will be released in cinemas on March 23 via Madman Entertainment before premiering on Stan April 7.