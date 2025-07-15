The Post Lounge advances growth plans with Company 3 partnership, Gold Coast studio

The Post Lounge continues to scale up, striking a strategic partnership with global post-production giant Company 3, expanding its creative leadership team, and finalising plans for a new Gold Coast studio.

The moves follow a series of key executive appointments earlier this year aimed at driving international growth across both The Post Lounge and sibling production company Orange Entertainment Co.

Its expansion also comes at a time when parts of the post-production landscape are shifting, with Cutting Edge, long one of the country’s largest post houses, entering liquidation in late June.

“Bringing together creative leadership, premium infrastructure, and international reach has been central to our resilience and growth,” said The Post Lounge Group CEO Kurt Royan.

“While the industry is undoubtedly navigating a period of change, we’ve stayed focused on building a future-facing group that supports talent, embraces global opportunity, and delivers excellence across the full screen value chain — from development through to final delivery. This year’s milestones are a testament to that long-term vision in action.”

With Company 3, who has handled projects like Superman, Wicked and The White Lotus S3, The Post Lounge is working side-by-side on in bound projects in Australia. The partnership taps into rising international demand, with the company’s footprint in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and soon the Gold Coast enabling end-to-end post across key production hubs.

Matt Bennett joined The Post Lounge this week as senior editor and creative supervisor of the company’s short-form division, where he will be responsible for leading commercial and branded content. Brock Smith has also been promoted from senior producer to the newly-created role of creative integration lead, where he will provide integrated solutions for global productions.

The Post Lounge received funding from the Queensland Government last year to open a Gold Coast studio via its Capital Grants program. The location of the site will be unveiled in August.

The Post Lounge has serviced a variety of high profile productions this year, including Michael Gracey’s Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, Aquarius Films’ Mix Tape for Binge, Ludo Studio/Stan’s Thou Shall Not Steal, Ron Howard’s Queensland-shot Eden and Paramount+/BBC Studios’ Top Gear Australia.

