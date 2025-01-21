The Post Lounge and Orange Entertainment Co. appoint key executives to drive global expansion

Post-production business The Post Lounge (TPL) and sibling production company Orange Entertainment Co. (OEC) have announced a raft of key appointments as part of their new “creative first” global strategy.

The Post Lounge managing director Kurt Royan said the five appointments are critical to the group’s international strategy.

“TPL has always been a home for the best post-production creative, and we’re doubling down on that mission with these critical key appointments, supported by the greatest production and technical services in the industry.”

Georgia Woodward will drive both companies strategic growth and manage the group’s operations in the newly created chief operating officer role. She has held leadership roles in the TV, branded content and digital media industry for over a decade.

Bronwyn Ketels has been promoted after three years driving TPL’s growth as the national general manager to a newly created role of head of global production, which is the company’s first internationally focused position.

Dan Lake, co-founder and executive producer at OEC, assumes the newly created position of general manager for TPL’s Sydney location, and will also continue as an executive within OEC.

Industry colourist Brett Manson has joined TPL’s roster full time as senior colourist. TPL has also made three internal promotions to junior colourist: Marie Gatt (Queensland), Margaux Hemard (NSW) and Kale Elbourne (Victoria). Meanwhile, Stuart Morton, sound designer and MPSE member, continues as head of sound, overseeing the entire sound unit across all TPL locations.

The Post Lounge continues its strategic partnerships with VFX studio Resin and leading international post facility Company 3, enabling end-to-end workflows anywhere in the world.

Recent credits for The Post Lounge include Better Man, Eden, The Deb, La Brea and Top Gear Australia. Orange Entertainment Co.’s recent credits include Audrey, In the Room Where He Waits, White Fever and Missing Persons Investigation.