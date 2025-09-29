‘The Pout-Pout Fish’ (Trailer)

Like A Photon Creative and MIMO Studios’ animated feature The Pout-Pout Fish tells the story of an unlikely duo: Mr. Fish ( Nick Offerman), a pouty recluse, and Pip (Nina Oyama), a high-energy sea dragon.

When catastrophe strikes, they must embark on a daunting, undersea quest for a fabled, mythical fish, Shimmer (Jordin Sparks), to grant their wish to save their homes. Racing against them is a precocious teenage cuttlefish called Benji (Remy Hii), as these subaquatic misfits call upon all the strength, friendships, and wisdom they’ve gained on their journeys to try to save the places that mean most to them.

The voice cast includes Amy Sedaris, Miranda Otto, Nazeem Hussain, Anne Edmonds, Grant Denyer, Lloyd Langford, and Mel Buttle.

Cyma Zarghami and Madeira Ginley produced for MIMO Studios, alongside Like a Photon Creative’s Kristen Souvlis and Nadine Bates. Ricard Cussó directed with co-director Rio Harrington, while Cosmic Dino Studios completed the animation.

Macmillan Publishers executive produced the film and provided finance with the assistance of Alceon Entertainment and Eclectik Vision, and through Screen Queensland’s PDV incentive. Distributor Sola Media is handling sales for the film, which is an adaptation of the best-selling picture book franchise.

The Pout-Pout Fish will be released in Australian cinemas on New Year’s Day via Maslow Entertainment ahead of a US theatrical release on March 20, 2026.