‘The Red’ (Trailer)

Ryan Coonan’s horror comedy The Red stars Tess Haubrich as a young sheriff obsessed with living up to her dead father’s legacy. However, she finds her mettle tested when locals are found ripped to shreds.

The cast includes Michael Biehn, Angie Milliken, Aaron Pedersen, Don Bridges, and Brett Whittingham.

Coonan wrote the script with Richard Barcaricchio, who also produces alongside Jessica Butland, Judd Tilyard, and Liz Tomkins. Verity Fiction, James Norrie, and Nina Kolokouri are executive producers, with Richard Barcaricchio, Brett Thornquest, and Steven Matsuko co-producing.

A Dicentium Films production, The Red will be released in cinemas on October 31 via Radioactive Pictures.