‘The Role of a Lifetime’ (Trailer)

ABC factual series The Role of a Lifetime features Amanda Keller and an ensemble of comedians exploring parenting dilemmas alongside sketches featuring Kate Ritchie and Nazeem Hussain.

A cast including actress Heather Mitchell and parenting author, educator, and podcaster, Maggie Dent, is also on hand to provide insightful parental guidance throughout, appearing alongside a group of Aussie teens who will be given a platform to explore their opinions and insights on the topics.

Produced by Dreamchaser, The Role of a Lifetime has major production investment from Screen Australia and financial support from Screen NSW. Debbie Cuell executive produced the project, working alongside ABC commissioning editor Julie Hanna and ABC documentary and specialist head Susie Jones.

The Role Of A Lifetime will premiere on Tuesday, February 18 at 8.30pm on ABC TV with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.