‘The Room Below’, starring Alyssa Sutherland and Jonathan Rhys Meyers, begins Sydney shoot

Cameras have begun rolling on psychological creature-thriller The Room Below in Sydney.

The film, from AACTA Award-nominated writer/director Kurt Martin (Moon Rock for Monday), stars Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings, Evil Dead Rise), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors, Dracula), Bobby Gilchrist (Shapeless, The Invisible Raptor) and Gilbert Bradman (Transfusion, The Twelve).

The Room Below follows Mia, an expectant mother and acclaimed children’s book author, who encounters strange occurrences in her home when a boy, who strikes a remarkable resemblance to her dead son, goes missing. As grief begins to consume Mia, her suspicious behaviour attracts the attention of a retired detective intent on solving the missing boy’s case.

Award-winning special make-up effects studio Make Up Effects Group (MEG) (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Talk To Me) are designing the creature.

“The Room Below is a deeply intense psychological thriller about grief, guilt and obsession, with an incredibly unsettling and unique creature dialling up the scares,” writer/director Kurt Martin said. “I am so excited to be in production alongside my dream cast of Alyssa Sutherland, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Bobby Gilchrist and Gilbert Bradman and world-class collaborators and crew.”

The Room Below is produced by Jim Robison for Lunar Pictures, Chris Chard for CME and Ty Linegar for MIK Studio. The executive producers are Marc Furmie, William Ramsey, Colin Bates, Adam Callen, Samuel Levine, Roy Scott Macfarland, Clement Dunn, Emma Comley and actress Jaime King. Alexandra Taussig (The Narrow Road to the Deep North, The Stranger) is acting as a producer consultant.

The Room Below is a Lunar Pictures film in association with CME, Valecroft and MIK Studio, with support from Hooligan Dreamers, Tetrad Studios and Monster Pictures.