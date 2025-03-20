‘The Secret DNA of Us’ (First Look)

Eureka Productions’ documentary series The Secret DNA of Us DNA tests four towns to Australian towns to reveal historical information about the country as a whole.

Across four episodes, host Marc Fennell, journalist Rae Johnston, and ancestry expert Brad Argent visit Bairnsdale (Vic), Surry Hills (NSW), Geelong (Vic), and Bathurst (NSW) and in seemingly ordinary places there are extraordinary discoveries.

The series, which Eureka Productions head of programming Josie Mason Campbell executive produced had major production investment from SBS and Screen Australia and was financed with support from Screen NSW.

The Secret DNA of Us airs weekly from Thursday, April 17 at 7.30pm on SBS with each episode then available to stream free on SBS On Demand.