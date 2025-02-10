'The Secret Kingdom'.

‘The Secret Kingdom’ Offset appeal withdrawn from Tribunal

The filmmakers behind the Australian family fantasy film The Secret Kingdom have withdrawn their Producer Offset appeal from the Administrative Review Tribunal.

It is understood Screen Australia initially knocked back the final Offset application over issues around whether Qualifying Australian Production Expenditure (QAPE) costs were correctly “incurred” and the reinvestment of services.

The film, written and directe...