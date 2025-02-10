‘The Secret Kingdom’ Offset appeal withdrawn from Tribunal

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The filmmakers behind the Australian family fantasy film The Secret Kingdom have withdrawn their Producer Offset appeal from the Administrative Review Tribunal.

It is understood Screen Australia initially knocked back the final Offset application over issues around whether Qualifying Australian Production Expenditure (QAPE) costs were correctly “incurred” and the reinvestment of services.

The film, written and directe...