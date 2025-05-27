Jonah Wren Phillips on the set of A24’s 'Bring Her Back'.

‘The set was like a party’: Danny and Michael Philippou on the behind-the-scenes fun of ‘Bring Her Back’

Having already been described online as “absolutely demented”, “bone-chilling”, and something “reserved for true sickos”, Danny and Michael Philippou’s sophomore feature Bring Her Back may not seem like a natural project for a father and his 11-year-old son to act in together.

They may not share any scenes, but Stephen Phillips and Jonah Wren Phillips both give terrifying turns as mostly non-verbal characters in the film, which follows siblings Andy (Billy Barratt) and Piper (Sora...