‘The Sloth Lane’ (Trailer)

Like A Photon Creatives’s The Sloth Lane follows the story of Laura (Teo Vergara), a speedy 12-year-old sloth, who along with her wonderfully odd sloth family, is left devastated when a storm destroys their family restaurant and the only home they’ve ever known.

Forced to pack up what little is left of their belongings and jump into their rickety old food truck, the family heads to Sanctuary City.

Armed with their family recipes that have been perfected for generations, their food truck becomes a huge success, which doesn’t go unnoticed by entrepreneur and snappy dresser, Dotti Pace (Leslie Jones). After being deceived into giving up their secret recipes, the tight-knit family of sloths must defy the odds and find a way to get their beloved recipe book back.

Olivia Vásquez will contribute the voice of Laura’s mother Gabby, while Remy Hii is technician Platy the Platypus. The cast also includes Facundo Herrera as the ‘most sloth’ of family, Mani, while Ben Gorroño voices Luis, a big lovable sloth who gives the best hugs.

The seventh film in the Tales From Sanctuary City multiverse is directed by Tania Vincent and co-directed by Ricard Cussó, and produced by Like A Photon Creative with development assistance from Universal Pictures and investment from Alceon Entertainment Partners.

Kristen Souvlis, Nadine Bates, and Ryan Greaves served as producers, while Screen Queensland supported the production via its PDV incentive.

Sola Media is distributing, having acquired international distribution rights for the next three animated feature films in the Sanctuary City franchise.

In June, the film will have its world premiere in the Annecy Presents Official Selection of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and its Australian premiere at the Sydney Film Festival.

The Sloth Lane will be released in Australian cinemas on July 25 via Maslow Entertainment.