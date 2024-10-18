The story behind Luke Sparke’s ‘Occupation: Rainfall’ and why Screen Australia rejected its $30m-plus Offset claim

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) has upheld Screen Australia’s decision to slash a $30 million-plus Producer Offset claim for expenditure on the film Occupation: Rainfall by about two-thirds.

The film – a follow-up to the 2018 sci-fi film Occupation which became popular on Netflix – was to be Australia’s version of a Hollywood studio blockbuster. It starred Australian actor Dan Ewing (L...