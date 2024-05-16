‘The Surfer’ (First Look)

In Lorcan Finnigan’s The Surfer, Nicolas Cage stars as a man who returns to Australia to buy back his family home after many years in the US only to be humiliated in front of his teenage son by a group of local surfers who claim ownership over the secluded beach of his childhood.

Wounded, he defies them and remains at the beach, demanding acceptance. As the conflict escalates he is brought right to the edge of his sanity and his entire identity is thrown into question.

The cast also includes Julian McMahon, Nicholas Cassim, Miranda Tapsell, Alexander Bertrand, Justin Rosniak, Rahel Romahn, Finn Little and Charlotte Maggi.

Written by Thomas Martin, The Surfer is produced by Tea Shop Productions, Arenamedia, Lovely Productions, and Gramercy Park Media with support from Screenwest through the WA Production Attraction Incentive. Post-production took place in Ireland.

It will be released as a Stan Original Film, in partnership with CinemaPlus and Madman Entertainment who will be releasing the film theatrically in Australia and New Zealand. North.Five.Six (previously Mossbank) is handling international sales.

The film will have its world premiere at Cannes after being chosen as one of four titles for the Midnight Screenings section.