‘The Travellers’ (Trailer)

Bruce Beresford’s The Travellers, formerly Overture, stars Luke Bracey as Stephen Seary, a successful stage designer who returns to his small Australian hometown to say goodbye to his dying mother.

What was to be a quick trip descends into chaos, drama, and at times downright funny moments as Stephen navigates family responsibilities, a difficult relationship with his curmudgeonly father, old friends and past lovers, all while trying to return to Europe for a major opera contract.

The cast also includes Bryan Brown, Susie Porter, Shubshri Kandiah, Celia Massingham and Nicholas Hammond.

Ambience Entertainment produced the film with investors including Screen Australia in association with Screenwest through the WA Production Attraction Incentive. Post, digital, and visual effects have been supported by Screen NSW.

The Travellers will be released in cinemas on October 9 via Sony Pictures International Releasing.